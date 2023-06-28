Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx networks, season 5, teaser, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05 Teaser: Our Vamps Are "Getting Sloppy"

In the newest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, Guillermo isn't thrilled with just how public our vamps are getting.

You can tell that we're inching closer to having Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) back in our lives. How? Because we're getting a steadier flow of teasers, previews & behind-the-scenes looks than usual. Guess that makes sense considering that we're only 15 days away from the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. As Colin runs for local government and The Guide attempts to bond with the gang, Guillermo's trying to get it through to them that they're "Getting Sloppy" with their vampire moves in public (and he's right).

here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today – followed by what we know about the upcoming season so far:

And here's the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

