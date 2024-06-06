Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, pat sajak, ryan seacrest, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Shares Emotional Tribute to Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White shared an emotional video honoring Pat Sajak as he readies to step away from the game show on Friday.

Tomorrow marks the end of a television that lasted over four decades. On Friday, June 7th, the 41st season finale of Wheel of Fortune will also see long-running host Pat Sajak depart the game show. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak shared when the news was first announced. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)." When Season 42 rolls around, Vanna White is returning to co-host and help get new host, Ryan Seacrest up-to-speed on all of that wheel-spinning. But before the final day hits, White is honoring her long-time co-host in an emotional video from earlier today (which you can check out above).

"I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try," White began her heartfelt message. Eight thousand episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did," White continued. "As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television. But we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We've watched our children grow up together, we've traveled all over the world, we've eaten hundreds of meals together, we've laughed, we've cried, we've celebrated…. Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had, and I've enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by." White ended with this tearful reminder to Sajak, "You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the Wheel of Fortune not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

