Wicked: One Wonderful Night Works Its Magic TONIGHT! Our Preview

Here's our preview for NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night, kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/PT, with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and many more!

With Universal Pictures' epic finale Wicked: For Good set to hit theaters later this month, NBC is rolling out the once-in-a-lifetime musical event Wicked: One Wonderful Night, beginning TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/PT (and the following day on Peacock). To honor the special occasion, we have a rundown of what you need to know to check out the big event. In addition, we have an image gallery, sneak peeks at two of the night's performances, behind-the-scenes looks at what viewers can expect, and more.

Who Can We Expect to See During "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"? Three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy Award nominee Ariana Grande will be joined by film co-stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, five-time Emmy nominee Bowen Yang, and breakout talent Marissa Bode. In addition, Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu, Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and some surprise guests are set to appear.

What Can We Expect From "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"? Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the musical special transforms the legendary venue into an Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director, Stephen Oremus, as well as jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances. In addition, dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined by acclaimed choreographer Christopher Scott. In addition, viewers can expect to see world premiere clips from Wicked: For Good, featuring two new original songs written for the new film by Schwartz. The special also gives fans an exclusive opportunity to hear songs from the upcoming movie for the first time.

Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night is executive-produced by Ben Winston and Raj Kapoor. Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters worldwide on November 21st. Tonight's special will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Friday, November 7th.

