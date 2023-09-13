Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, trailer, wilderness

Wilderness: Prime Video Previews Upcoming Jenna Coleman Series

With Amazon's Prime Video series set to arrive on September 15th, here's a look at a sneak preview for the Jenna Coleman-starring Wilderness.

For Jenna Coleman, the upcoming series from Amazon's Prime Video is "a darkly twisted thriller exploring a marriage gone wrong, which shifts into a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife. A drama about codependency and freedom. Boundaries and blurred edges. Revenge and sanity, or the lack thereof. Ultimately Liv's tale is one of survival—it becomes a very primal, visceral, and feminine tale of coming into her own." If that's not reason enough to check out EP & series creator Marnie Dickens's Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour-starring twisted "love" story Wilderness… well, we've got something else to pass along that should seal the deal. In the following clip, we get a better look at Liv (Coleman) & Will (Jackson-Cohen) – with Liv getting some brutally honest marriage advice before the couple attracts the attention of a very interested stranger…

With the streaming series set to hit Prime Video on Friday, September 15th, here's a look at a sneak preview for Wilderness – followed by a look back at the series overview, official trailer, and more:

Liv becomes the actress starring in Will's bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv's fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it's a chance to make amends; for Liv, it's a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…

"Who doesn't know someone who's been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It's enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that's where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she's lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course, she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it," shared Dickens. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser for Wilderness that also revealed that Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" would be the official song for the series' opening titles:

Amazon's Prime Video series Wilderness was created, written, and executive produced by Dickens and directed by So Yong Kim. Elizabeth Kilgarriff also serves as an executive producer, with the streaming series set to launch on Prime Video on September 15th.

