Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Is Doing Great (Or So He Says): Season 4 Official Teaser

Returning on Jan. 6th, ABC released a Season 4 teaser for Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent.

Earlier today, ABC made a whole lot of folks happy by releasing the midseason premiere and return dates for a number of shows. Included in that lineup was Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, which is set for its Season 4 return on Jan. 6th (alongside The Rookie and High Potential). To make it all sorts of official, the network released a teaser for the upcoming fourth season, with Will (Rodríguez) making it clear that he's feeling great (but we're not so sure).

"The time has come to mark your calendar for a new season of #WillTrent! 🗓️ Don't miss the premiere January 6 on ABC and Stream on Hulu," read the caption to the Instagram post that included the date announcement teaser:

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes video that went live back in August, signaling that filming was underway:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!