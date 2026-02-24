Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Might Just Be "Looking for a Vampire": Our S04E08 Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Will Trent, S04E08: "We’re Looking for a Vampire," and what's ahead with S04E09 and S04E10.

Article Summary Will Trent S04E08 investigates a chilling case involving a woman found drained of blood.

Upcoming episodes S04E09 and S04E10 promise new twists and high-stakes investigations.

Amanda faces her past trauma while Will meets a suspect who reflects his own pain.

Major changes for the team as Kevin Daniels is promoted to series regular this season.

Who's in the mood for some Will Trent goodness? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below, in the form of a rundown of what the fourth season of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring series still has to offer. First up, we have an updated preview for tonight's episode, S04E08: "We're Looking for a Vampire" (including an official overview, an image gallery, promo trailer, sneak peek, and more). In addition, we have a look at the official overviews for March 3rd's S04E09: "It Was a Meat Cute" and March 10th's "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets."

Will Trent Season 4: S04E08 & S05E09 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 8: "We're Looking for a Vampire" – A woman found drained of her blood pulls Will and Caleb into a chilling case, leading to a suspect who mirrors Will's pain. Meanwhile, Amanda is forced to confront her lingering trauma.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 9: "It Was a Meat Cute" – A witness's shocking confession forces Ormewood, Angie and Faith to race against the clock and reinvestigate a death-row case. Meanwhile, Will and Ava's dinner date erupts into chaos when she's followed and accused of theft.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 10: "You're Only as Sick as Your Secrets" – When a fraternity golden boy and his friend are found dead, Will, Faith, Angie, and the team work to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Angie juggles parenting class, Seth faces new-dad anxiety, and Faith confronts her future.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

