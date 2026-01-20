Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent S04E03: "Studio 4B" Clip: Betty's on Undercover Dog Duty

Find out why Betty is on "undercover dog duty" in this sneak peek at ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 3: "Studio 4B."

Article Summary Betty the dog goes undercover with her own mystery in Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3, "Studio 4B."

Will and Faith investigate a murdered model and an art-world conspiracy with unexpected help.

Ormewood, Angie, and Nico follow Betty's instincts, turning a routine check into a key break in a case.

Watch a sneak peek clip highlighting Betty's new undercover detective role on ABC's hit drama.

Will's (Ramón Rodríguez) not the only one with a mystery to solve during tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's hit series Will Trent. In S04E03: "Studio 4B," Betty finds herself in the role of master detective when her instincts could prove to be the key in a dangerous case. We're going to have our updated preview later today, but we wanted to pass along a rather sweet clip that shows why Betty's on "Undercover Dog Duty."

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 3: "Studio 4B" – When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.

Over the past summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!