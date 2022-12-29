Willow Star Ruby Cruz on Kit/Madmartigan, Christian Slater (Spoilers)

Ruby Cruz's Princess Kit Tanthalos has a lot on her plate in the Disney+ series Willow. Not only is Kit trying to help rescue her twin brother Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), but she is also protecting Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), dealing with her unresolved feelings for her best friend Jade (Erin Kellyman), and dealing with the chip on her shoulder as the daughter of Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) & Queen Sorsha (Joanne Wholley). See what we mean? That's a lot! This week's episode, "Prisoners of Skellin," represents a watershed moment for her character, so the actress spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what Kit's going through and the path forward. A quick heads-up? The following contains major spoilers, so consider yourselves warned…

"You want people to root for this person, but also, based on the circumstances, there's so much for her to be upset about," Cruz said. "There's so much that has hurt her in her past, and that is currently hurting her. She is mean and abrasive because she tries to make herself as big as possible so that she can't get hurt again. It was important for me to sort of stay true to the pain that I felt like she was going through. She keeps putting her faith into these people that keep telling her lies. Her pain has been swallowed, which has been really unhealthy." The moment Kit's pain reaches a fever pitch comes when she learns more about Madmartigan, who's been missing for years. She and Willow (Warwick Davis) are captured by trolls and met with Allagash (Christian Slater), who's been posing as her father for years.

"[Christian Slater] is the most enthusiastic person I've ever met. He is so excited about everything," Cruz shared. "The shoot was nine months in Wales. There wasn't really any breaks, and I was missing home a lot. Christian showed up, and he felt like a little bit of 'home.' He brought the sunshine with him. He was so excited to be a part of it that it sparked this joy in me – and also in Kit – about, 'This is why we're out here. This is why we're adventuring.'" When Allagash reveals to Kit he sacrificed himself to the trolls to allow Madmartigan to keep protecting Elora, it became a point of resentment for Kit. "She knows he's out there now. Once she finds out that her father saw her role was to continue on his mission of protecting Elora, that pains her. She knows it to be true, but it pains her so much because she's always seen Elora as the reason why she lost her father," Cruz explained.

As Kit gets into it with Elora about her father, the princess falls into a liquid that resembles lava but doesn't burn. Kit is unable to surface as the top solidifies while Willow and then Elora attempt to save her from drowning, using magic to try to open a hole before the credits roll. "She's just so broken at that point," Cruz said. "She gets this close to seeing her father, and after she loses that, she feels like she doesn't really have anything anymore. She's ready to let it all crumble and crumble with it. That is a really low point for her; that's the bottom." For more on Cruz's thoughts on Kit's bond with her father, check out the complete interview here. Lucasfilm's Willow streams new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.