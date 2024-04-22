Posted in: Disney+, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: harry potter, little people u.k., star wars, warwick davis, willow

Willow: Warwick Davis, Family Start Little People UK Donation Page

Warwick Davis (Willow) and his children, Annabelle Davis & Harrison Davis, created "Sammy's Helping Hands" to help fund Little People UK.

Earlier today, we covered how Warwick Davis (Willow, "Star Wars," "Harry Potter") has made the decision – at least for now – to leave social media in light of the passing of his wife, Samantha Davis, at the age of 53. But the message that Warwick Davis left as his final one sparked concern among his legion of fans – so much so that his children, Annabelle Davis and Harrison Davis, issued a follow-up post to extend apologies on his behalf if his post "caused anyone concern." Now, the family has returned to social media with the hope of turning their loss into something that could benefit the organization they helped create, and Samantha Davis was so passionate about – Little People UK. Founded in January 2012, the organization's primary mission is to offer friendship, support, and access to services to people with dwarfism and their family members & friends – but the organization is so much more. To help keep Samantha Davis's dream alive, Warwick Davis and his family created "Sammy's Helping Hands," a Just Giving page where individuals can donate – with the fund administered by Warwick, Annabelle & Harrison.

"Our Mum, the kindest, most inspirational, and loving Mumma we could have wished for, devastatingly passed away on the 24th March. While it's a very difficult time for us, we're humbled by everyone who has reached out to offer support & to express how Sammy impacted their lives. Dad wanted us to share the project that we have all started for Mum. Through her work with Little People UK, Sammy was passionate about helping younger members of the dwarfism community, in particular those of school age," the Davis family wrote over the course of a series of tweets.

In order to continue the amazing work she did, we have set up 'Sammy's Helping Hands', a Just Giving page. Find out more here: https://t.co/dGbSzqLy9f We understand times are hard, simply sharing this message helps us spread awareness for the charity and the work they do. — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Thank you again for your kindness, love, and support. We send love to you and your families," ended the family's message. Here's a look back at Warwick Davis's initial tweet/x from Sunday and the follow-up post from his children reassuring fans:

Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x https://t.co/xErGh4RWXA — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"My wife and soulmate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career has passed. The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes," the Willow star shared in a statement to the BBC last week when news of his wife's passing was publically announced, with Samantha Davis passing away last month.

