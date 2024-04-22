Posted in: Disney+, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: harry potter, star wars, warwick davis, willow

Willow: Warwick Davis Signing Off Social Media; Children Offer Update

Following the passing of his wife, Willow star Warwick Davis announced he was signing off social media but his final post had fans concerned.

Warwick Davis (Willow, "Star Wars," "Harry Potter") shared the tragic news last week that his wife, Samantha Davis, had passed away at the age of 53. Having first met on the set of 1988's Ron Howard-directed Willow, the couple would go on to marry years later. On Sunday, Davis announced that he was taking a break from social media – but in a way that left many fans concerned about his health, writing, "I'm done here. Signing off." Not long after, Warwick Davis's children issued a follow-up post to clarify their father's message and how he was holding up. "Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x," the two shared with his fans on social media.

Here's a look at Warwick Davis's initial tweet/x and the follow-up post putting fans' concerns about Warwick Davis's well-being to rest:

Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x https://t.co/xErGh4RWXA — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"My wife and soulmate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career has passed. The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life. She had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes," Warwick Davis shared in a statement to the BBC last week when news of his wife's passing was publically announced, with Samantha Davis passing away last month.

