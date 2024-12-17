Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: pixar, trans, transgender, win or lose

Win or Lose: Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline from Pixar Series

Disney has pulled a transgender storyline from Pixar Animation Studios' animated series Win or Lose, issuing a statement about the decision.

When Disney+ and Pixar Animation Studios' Win or Lose debuts on February 19, 2025, it will do so without a transgender storyline that was originally planned for the animated series. "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," Disney shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter when asked to confirm reports that the creative change was being made to the animated series. Though the character remains in the Pixar project, several lines of dialogue referencing gender identity have reportedly been edited out (with THR reporting that a source claims the decision was made "several months ago."

The eight-episode effort puts viewers into the shoes of eight different characters in the week leading up to a co-ed middle school softball team's championship game – spotlighting the off-the-field lives of the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire. Featuring the voice of Will Forte as the coach, Win or Lose is directed, written, and executive-produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates and produced by David Lally. Aside from Disney's statement to THR, no additional comments or information has been provided as of the time of this writing.

'These two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest," said Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter back in September when discussing Win or Lose and Dream Productions. "We're excited fans won't have to wait long for more great content from the world of 'Inside Out.' 'Dream Productions' offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley's dreams. And we consider 'Win or Lose' a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to."

