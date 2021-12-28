Witcher, TWD, Hawkeye, Daredevil, Jujutsu Kaisen & More: Global Views
With the calendar creeping ever-so-closer to the end of 2021, this is the week when everyone and their mothers start offering either look-backs at the past year or previews of what's to come for 2022. But every now and then, we like to remember to live in the here-and-now. And thanks to the folks over at Parrot Analytics, we get a chance to do that by pulling back the curtain to show all of you exactly what the world's been watching & buzzing about over the past 24 hours (we cover the criteria they use here). A couple of quick observations. First, if anyone is questioning not just the popularity but the strength of Disney+'s Hawkeye, look no further than the other Marvel Studios series that also made the chart. And with an assist from Spider-Man: No Way Home, we even see Netflix's Daredevil making the scene. Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia continue demonstrating the dominance anime has on global streaming. Netflix's The Witcher and Amazon's The Wheel of Time are proving to be worthy investments (so far) and a reminder that epic fantasy (with brand recognition) works. And then we have HBO's Game of Thrones, AMC's The Walking Dead, Netflix's Stranger Things, and NBC/HBO Max's Friends reminding everyone that they're not going anywhere anytime soon (with GOT and Friends no longer airing new eps, and how long has it been now since a new episode of Stranger Things?). Now here's a look at what folks are tuning into:
(1) "The Witcher" (Netflix)
(2) "Hawkeye" (Disney+)
(3) "The Wheel of Time" (Amazon Prime Video)
(4) "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
(5) "Jujutsu Kaisen" (呪術廻戦) (JNN)
(6) "Attack on Titan" (進撃の巨人) (MBS)
(7) "La Casa De Papel" (Money Heist) (Netflix)
(8) "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)
(9) "South Park" (Comedy Central)
(10) "WandaVision" (Disney+)
(11) "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Nickelodeon)
(12) "The Walking Dead" (AMC Networks)
(13) "The Expanse" (Amazon Prime Video)
(14) "Loki" (Disney+)
(15) "My Hero Academia" (YTV)
(16) "Marvel's Daredevil" (Netflix)
(17) "Succession" (HBO)
(18) "Arcane" (Netflix)
(19) "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
(20) "Friends" (NBC)