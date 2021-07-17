Rick and Morty, Loki, Lucifer & More: BCTV What The World's Watching

Welcome back to BCTV's semi-regular look at what the world's been watching over the past thirty days, and it's been a wide variety of shows competing for a top spot this time around. From lots of love to Marvel Studios (Loki, WandaVision & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and a strong showing by anime & animation (Rick and Morty, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, SpongeBob SquarePants & Jujutsu Kaisen) to familiar names still finding viewers (Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Breaking Bad & Game of Thrones), there's a little something for everyone so check it out…

So here's a look at what the world's been watching over the past thirty, courtesy of the fine folks at Parrot Analytics (and stay tuned until the end for some additional intel on how they track their rankings):

1. Loki (Disney+)

2. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

3. Game of Thrones (HBO)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Attack on Titan Final Season | OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUCN-JwUvbY)

4. Attack on Titan (進撃の巨人) (MBS)

5. WandaVision (Disney+)

6. My Hero Academia (YTV)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 5 Years of Stranger Things | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqIcy5d72WA&t=2s)

7. Stranger Things (Netflix)

8. The Flash (The CW)

9. Lucifer (Netflix)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer: Trilogy | Returns Aug 22 & Stream Early on AMC+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dK0cmbIs2WM)

10. The Walking Dead (AMC)

11. La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) (Netflix)

12. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Top 10 Raw moments: WWE Top 10, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rFbvr3TP_s)

13. WWE Monday Night Raw (USA Network)

14. SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)

15. Friends (NBC)

16. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: JUJUTSU KAISEN | OFFICIAL TRAILER 3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpO6APNqY1c&t=4s)

17. Jujutsu Kaisen (呪術廻戦) (JNN)

18. The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

19. Breaking Bad (AMC)

20. The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Just so you know how the fine folks over at Parrot Analytics operate, the service we use offers a look at the Top 20 shows across 100 streaming, cable, and linear television channels- in this case over the past 30 days. The global rankings include every television, cable, and streaming series in 46 markets: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and Venezuela.

Monitored shows are also divided by genre: Drama, Comedy, Reality, Documentary, Action, Adventure, Animation, Children, Variety, and Horror. Analysis of a show's social media engagement, search activity, downloads/stream, etc., also helps to determine a show's "heat' factor as well as their respective staying power (longevity) and franchise/spinoff potential.

