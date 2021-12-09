Wolf Like Me: Peacock Casts Gad & Fisher As Werewolves- Maybe?!

Wolf Like Me is a new series coming to Peacock starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, and it is a bit mysterious, which is a breath of fresh air these days. We know Gad plays a father who is struggling to provide for his daughter when he loses his wife, and Fisher plays a woman with a secret she does not share. From the key art and images released for the series today, all I can say is that one of them better be a werewolf. "I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching," said Wolf Like Me creator Abe Forsythe.

I Haven't A Clue What Wolf Like Me Is About

Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs. I cannot get a feel for this at all! Is it a comedy? A drama? A dramedy? SOMEONE TELL ME IF THERE ARE WEREWOLVES.

Look at them! They totally look like they are checking for a full moon because they have to be werewolves! I need to know, Peacock. The fate of me watching your show is hanging in the balance. I do not want to have to wait to find out, though I may have to. Wolf Like Me debuts on Peacock on January 13th.