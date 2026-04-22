Posted in: Horror, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: heart eyes, paramount

Heart Eyes 2 Gets A Valentine's 2028 Release Date From Paramount

Paramount has dated slasher sequel Heart Eyes 2 for February 11, 2028. Director Josh Ruben will return to direct the film.

Heart Eyes 2, a sequel to the 2025 horror film, has been given a release date of February 11, 2028, by Paramount. Josh Ruben is back in the director's chair for the sequel and will also write the script with Darcy Fowler from a story by Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy. The first film, released by Sony, grossed $33 million on a small $18 million budget. Spyglass Media will once again co-finance and co-produce the film. Variety reported that the sequel was dated.

Heart Eyes 2 Scares Up More Valentine's Money

Ruben seems to think this franchise has a lot of life left to squeeze out, as he also told Variety: "I'll put it this way: You could replicate the structure of any great rom-com, from 'His Girl Friday' to 'Defending Your Life,' and you could drop Heart Eyes into the center of that story, and have him flash and slash about," he said. "That's what's exciting about this: There's an opportunity that we could have whoever the filmmaker was — certainly, I'd be interested — genuinely trying to create or replicate that rom-com, or the feeling of a "Bridget Jones" or "Love Actually" or what have you, but actually have those people terrified by this psychopathic killer." I did not agree with him when I saw the film last year, but after another viewing, I liked it a little better. Mason Gooding, the male lead of that first film's cast, is also really good in it, but he is good in everything; the kid is a star.

It is nice to have another slasher icon in Heart Eyes, and Valentine's Day is perfect for a slasher series. I just hope that the next film does not fall into a lot of the traps the first one did, relying on twists and such, and just focuses on good character work. That is all we ask for as horror fans.

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