Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Curry Barker, texas chainsaw massacre

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: A24 Project Hires Curry Barker To Direct

A24 has tapped Curry Barker to direct a reimagining of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. They are also working on a TV series.

Article Summary A24 hires Curry Barker to direct a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film reimagining for the studio

A Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV series is also in development with Glen Powell, Dan Cohen, and JT Mollner

The franchise has struggled since the 2003 remake, with multiple unsuccessful sequels and reboots

A24 aims to revive the horror classic, focusing on fresh storytelling and deeper family exploration

A24 recently picked up Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and we now know who they are entrusting with the franchise's future. Obsession director Curry Barker will helm the film, reimagining it for the studio. This is on top of the planned TV series being developed by Glen Powell, Dan Cohen, and director JT Mollner. What story exactly the new film will be telling is being kept under wraps, of course. The film is being produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, Stuart Manashil, and Exurbia Films' Pat Cassidy, Ian Henkel, and Kim Henkel. Ben Ross from Image Nation is executive producing. Variety had the news.

Texas Chainsaw: Could It Finally Work Again?

The franchise that A24 is taking over used to be one of the most respected in Hollywood. The original is considered one of the best horror films ever made, and the second one has a devoted fan base. In 2003, Michael Bay produced a remake that was incredibly successful and holds up to this day, but it spawned a bunch of truly terrible sequels, prequels, and everything in between, culminating in the last entry in the franchise, released by Netflix in 2022. It has lain dormant since, and rightfully so.

The right people need to be behind this kind of horror; it cannot be just a straight slasher film. The fans of the property see right through that, and it is why none of the attempts in the last 23 years have succeeded as that remake did. I think A24 is on to something with a series, nobody has really dived deep into the terrifying family Leatherface is so close to, and there is a lot of story to mine there. Hell, they really have nowhere to go but up on this one, and if they carve out their own legacy with the franchise, horror fans will howl with approval.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!