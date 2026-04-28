Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jeph loeb, jim cheung, jim lee, red hood, wonder woman

Jeph Loeb Talks About Hush, H2SH And DC Comics Continuity

Jeph Loeb talks about Hush, H2SH and DC Comics continuity ahead of Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth with Jim Cheung

Article Summary Jeph Loeb says Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth sits weeks after Hush, linking it directly to H2SH continuity.

Loeb revisits Joker, Harley, Batman and Catwoman dynamics, framing H2SH as a sequel to Hush’s fallout.

H2SH delays, relaunch plans and shifting Batman schedules left DC continuity muddy and hard to align.

With H2SH sidelined by delays and spin-off changes, DC’s Batman timeline now works only if readers want it to.

Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung, which Bleeding Cool first mentioned in June last year, is out this Wednesday. And has been confirmed as being in the same continuity as Batman Hush and H2SH. Which probably means that nothing else is. Does that matter?

Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung

Batman and Wonder Woman team up for a classic caper brought to you by superstar talent writer Jeph Loeb (Batman, Superman/Batman) and artist Jim Cheung (Justice League)! The Lasso of Truth has been stolen, and the Caped Crusader and Amazon Princess race to ensure a safe return before it falls into the wrong hands. You won't want to miss the aftermath of Batman: HUSH featuring the devious duo foolish enough to steal from Wonder Woman…The Joker and Harley Quinn!

But it means that, for Jeph Loeb, he can write The Joker and Harley Quinn together again. And let's him define the continuity of this comic book at least, as well as how it affect others. He says "I wanted them to be able to work together. Now, it's important for the readers to know that this story takes place a few weeks after the original Hush ends. And there were some very emotional moments at the end of that story where I wished I had another thirty pages. Batman had gone through the wringer. But what excited me about it was that we got permission from the powers that be to forever change the relationship between Batman and Catwoman. They were going to take off their masks. And that led to years of stories where people could now do Bat and the Cat. Tom King did some great stories with it, which led to what was going to be a wedding and then was not going to be a wedding. (Which I thought was the right choice in case anybody's interested in my opinion.) But I think having two characters who so clearly care about each other, what was it like right afterwards? And if you've ever been in a relationship, it's messy is what it is. And whenever anything's messy, that's good storytelling, or at least I hope it is."

So basically, it will be in DC Comics continuity… if you want it to be. Bleeding Cool first broke the news that Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb would be taking over the monthly (ahem) Batman comic book in October 2024. And we suggested that it would likely be a sequel to their Hush storyline from 2002, as Hush 2. Twelve days later, DC Comics confirmed the news, even as the schedule had to be redone, redone and redone again,

A relaunch of the Batman monthly series was then announced to follow H2SH, by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. Then, as Batman: H2SH got later and later, it was decided to go ahead with the relaunch of a new Batman volume, even though the previous volume was still in progress. And then, due to the Superman movie and Jim Lee's ill health, H2SH Part One was delayed even further, with the final issue now scheduled for the end of May.

H2SH was going to spin off into the new Red Hood comic book series, but that was cancelled and pulped after the first issue, as the writer Gretchen Felker-Martin posted the kind of thing that now it's okay for Deniz Camp to post. Okay, okay, so it was about darts, my apologies. And the ongoing Batman series, which was meant to reflect the ending of H2SH, hasn't been able to properly, or explain where everyone disappeared off to. So it ended up not, which may have contributed to H2SH being sidelined into its own continuity. The new Batman series also can't run those Legacy number covers on the front cover, because no one actually knew how many issues of the previous volume of Batman would be published. Reminded me of another Image Comics founder...

As for that second half of H2SH, or the new H2SH, 2027 seems impossible now, if at all, and Lee is committing not to release new projects until it is all drawn, even as Batman #163 ends on a cliffhanger…. might it be the one we predicted at the very beginning? But now we have Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth and maybe more spinoff books from Jephj Loeb and other artists….

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