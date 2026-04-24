Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Garage Beer, jason kelce, The LAst True Cold One

Garage Beer Is Now In Bottles, Jason Kelce Stars In New Western Short

Jason Kelce and the team over at Garage Beer is at it again, this time releasing a western short to introduce bottles to their line.

Article Summary Garage Beer is now in bottles, and the brand marks the launch with another wild Jason Kelce-led short film.

The Last True Cold One is a 16-minute western starring Jason Kelce and Beau Allen, directed by Jordan Phoenix.

Garage Beer blends sharp comedy and beer marketing again, turning its bottle debut into a full cinematic event.

Filmed on a legendary western lot, Garage Beer’s latest short expands its growing catalog of memorable ads.

Garage Beer has taken beer-themed advertising to a whole new level, producing a variety of short films, many starring Jason Kelce, to promote its various endeavors to great acclaim. It helps that the beer itself is delicious, and to celebrate its arrival in bottles, they filmed yet another 16-minute short film, this time a western titled The Last True Cold One. Directed by Jordan Phoenix, it again stars Kelce and Beau Allen. It was filmed on the same lot as classic films Tombstone, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and The Quick and the Dead. How about that?

Garage Beer Tastes Really Good, And They Make Good Films

Garage Beer — the crisp, uncomplicated Beer Flavored BeerTM has achieved yet another breakthrough in beer-drinking technology: bottles. While bottles have existed for ages, they've never existed with Garage Beer inside their beautiful amber-brown glass walls. And these aren't just any bottles, they're quite beer-bottle-looking. Stubby, but not stout. Sturdy. Snug. Perfectly balanced. The kind of bottle that just feels right in your hand. Someone smarter than the person who wrote this might even call them "ergonomic." Look, whoever is reading this: we didn't just take our Classic Light and Garage Beer Lime and put it in the chillest bottles you've ever seen, we also made a movie. Because when we launch something cool, we make sure to do it in the dumbest way possible. Co-owner and Garage Beer–crazed creative madman Jason Kelce makes his triumphant short film return in… (DUN DUN DUN)… THE LAST TRUE COLD ONE. The perfect Western story to truly capture just how important beer being in bottles is. In Garage Beer's third feature film (BREWMITE, THERMAL BUZZ), Jason finds himself in a tumbleweed town plagued by the evil Beau Allen, embarking on a quest to find an ice-cold Garage Beer (now in bottles!). With the help of a compass that only points to cold beer — and the town's sheriff, Ms. Kylie — you'll have to see if Jason can conquer Beau Allen and his sick, twisted obsession with ice… and obscenely cold Garage Beer. I will never stop getting a kick out of this company and the genius of its short films. They are amassing quite a catalog. Maybe someday they should support physical media and release a Blu-ray collection. I am just saying.

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