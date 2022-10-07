Wolf Pack Teaser: Sarah Michelle Gellar Needs to Know What You Saw

When the cast and creative team behind Paramount+'s Wolf Pack descended upon New York Comic Con 2022 (NYCC 2022) on Friday night, they didn't arrive empty-handed. Writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, and the rest of the team brought along the first official teaser. And the first thing that sticks out? The series feels like it's leaning a bit harder on the horror aspects than Teen Wolf did (nothing against the latter, just an observation). But an interesting cast anchored by a powerhouse like Gellar? Paramount+ might just have another hit on its hands.

Additionally, the streamer announced that Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot) and James Martinez (Love, Victor) will join in recurring roles. Additional casting includes Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). With the series set to be unleashed on January 26, 2023, here's a look at the first official teaser for Wolf Pack:

" I've been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to 'Wolf Pack']," Gellar revealed during the show's TCA session over the summer. So what changed her mind? "When I read the script, it was the first time where my interest was so piqued. One of the beauties of 'Buffy' was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it. These real monsters were the metaphors for the horror of high school, and to me, that's what made the show so important and why it stands the test of time. So when I read the script [for 'Wolf Pack'], and I spoke to Jeff [Davis], we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle, mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity. It's something that I think about all the time, and it's so prominent." Of course, starring in a series that folks want to buzz about isn't a bad thing, either- with Gellar adding, "But at the same time, I love water cooler shows. I want to be on a show that everyone's talking about."

What We Know About Paramount+'s Wolf Pack

Gellar plays arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).