Wonder Woman: Gunn Debunks Casting Rumor; Superman, Lanterns, Waller

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn debunked a recent Wonder Woman casting rumor while also touching on Lanterns, Superman, and more.

Article Summary James Gunn refutes considering Elizabeth Debicki for Wonder Woman in the New DCU.

"Superman" filming evokes happy tears from co-CEO James Gunn.

Gunn teases positive progress on "Lanterns" with an emoji update.

Looks like Gunn will be filming during this year's SDCC.

One of the benefits of covering James Gunn is that he is a wealth of social media content on several levels – being the writer/director of Superman and a co-CEO of DC Studios (along with Peter Safran) affords him that opportunity and he makes the most of it. For this go-around, Gunn was able to squeeze in some time to let us know how filming was going – but that was far from all. Gunn also had the chance to debunk a Wonder Woman casting rumor, offer another emoji response to how Lanterns is looking, and more. Here's a look:

Wonder Woman Rumor-Killer: Gunn denied rumors that he was eyeing Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) for the role of Wonder Woman, who would first appear in the Max series Paradise Lost. "This is coming from a site that's just making up a bunch of stuff (I love working with Elizabeth, but I've never even had this thought)," Gunn responded.

How's "Superman" Filming Going? Gunn responded with a crying emoji before clarifying that "those are happy tears" (with three prayer hands emojis following to ensure folks didn't get things confused).

Any New Updates on "Lanterns"? When asked about "any news" on the upcoming Green Lantern series, Gunn continued his emoji responses with a smiling face emoji (a little less than four months since his last emoji response).

Gunn Filming During San Diego Comic-Con: When asked if he was excited about this year's SDCC, Gunn shared that he would be filming during the pop culture event. We're assuming Superman – but could Gunn be filming something else by the time July rolls around? Possibly Peacemaker Season 2?

Someone Has a "Waller Agenda" – But It's Not Gunn: When asked why he's pushing "the Waller agenda" and if he was trying to make the Viola Davis-portraying character his DCU's version of Nick Fury in the MCU, Gunn had the same reaction we had when we first read the person's post: "What is the Waller agenda[?]" – along with a crying laughing emoji.

