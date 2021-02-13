Worst Cooks Season 20 Champ Denied Bail in Child Murder Case

It's been a little more than three weeks since viewers of Worst Cooks in America as well as the rest of the world were shocked to learn that Season 20 champion Ariel Robinson, age 29, and her husband Jerry Robinson, had been charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Victoria Rose Smith, a 3-year-old girl who was a foster child under the Robinsons' care. On Friday, the pair appeared for their bail hearing where Ariel Robinson claimed the young girl died after drinking too much water and that the bruises on her body were the result of an attempt by Ariel Robinson to perform the Heimlich maneuver to save the girl.

In the coroner's report, the girl's death was listed as "blunt force trauma" and that Smith had "deep purple bruising on her abdomen, back and legs, as well as abrasions on her face"- but there was no mention of drowning. Ariel Robinson also claimed that the bruising on the child's body was the result of her brother's "anger issues." Earlier, North Carolina television station WYFF4 reported that Jerry Robinson claimed his wife "spanked and beat Victoria with different things, including a belt, paddle, flip flop or whatever."

In the hearing on Friday, prosecutors on the case claimed that Ariel Robinson told responders on the scene on January 14 that Smith "went limp" after ingesting an excessive amount of liquids, and that she attempted to perform the Heimlich maneuver when she believed the child was choking. The hearing judge would deny the Robinson bail request, saying with his ruling, "Based on the seriousness of the charges and the egregious nature of the allegations in this case, I do find the defendant in this case is a flight risk or does pose a substantial danger to the community, most particularly to the children who are in her custody, and potentially even to herself.'