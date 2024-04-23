Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: max, Pretty Little Liars, pretty little liars: summer school, preview, trailer

Pretty Little Liars Get The Spotlight in These "Summer School" Posters

We have character posters for Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney & Zaria-starring Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

New character posters released for 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School'.

The PLLs face summer school and a terrifying new villain post-"Original Sin".

Show creators tease chilling horrors inspired by Creepypasta and iconic slashers.

Season introduces new characters entangled in the PLLs' dramatic lives.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (RAS) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School begins slashing its way across Max screens, we've got some character profile key art posters to pass along. After the "Original Sin" fallout, our Pretty Little Liars (Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney & Zaria) face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn't the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test – and based on what we saw from the official trailer, Bloody Rose does not consider failure to be an option. Now, here's a chance to get up close & personal with our PLLs before their summer goes to Hell…

"The scares are a bit bigger and badder and bolder. We do have a new a new villain who possibly is connected to Archie Waters, as we'll learn early on in episode 1. One of our favorite franchises this season is SpookySpaghetti.com. Roberto and I and our writers are all very obsessed with Creepypasta, so we love sort of having our own website," Bring shared during an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan. "And this horror villain is going to test every one of the girls, and they'll go on their own personal journey."

"Our villain is a female figure of horror, which is something we really wanted to explore in our female-centered horror show. We also wanted our villain to feel quite apocalyptic and terrifying," Aguirre-Sacasa shared. "And because most of our season is set during summer—besides taking inspiration from our favorite slashers—we wanted it to feel a little more apocalyptic, like something like 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' or even 'Midsommar.' There's a lot of really horrific imagery tied to movies like that, and we wanted to tap into those a little bit. And we also knew we had to make a villain scarier than A, and it was pretty scary in season 1." Bring added, "The mythology of the look of her face is very tied to into the mythology of the show, and that's something that will reveal a bit later in the season."

As far as those new faces go for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, they include Antonio Cipriano's (National Treasure: Edge of History) Johnny, "a self-professed player who works alongside Imogen at Millwood's Ice Creamery," who has eyes for Imogen (Madison). Ava Capri's (Do Revenge) Jen is Noa's (Reficco) former juvenile detention cellmate who reunites with her during summer school – resulting in "messy drama both personal and criminal." Noah Alexander Gerry's (Station 19) Christian is described as "a smart, charming New York City transplant" who becomes Tabby's (Kinney) co-worker at the Orpheum – but it's not long before "a romance right out of a (horror) movie" develops. Loretta Ables Sayre's (Magnum P.I.) Lola is Mouse's grandmother, now living with her in Millwood for the summer. But things don't remain peaceful for long when Mouse discovers her grandmother getting "a little too invested in a Creepypasta-like online community."

