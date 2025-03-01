Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: canada, wwe

WWE Elimination Chamber: U.S. Anthem Treated Like a Heel by Toronto

The Canadian crowd at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto made their feelings known when the U.S. National Anthem was performed.

Based on the opening of the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, the biggest heel of tonight's PLE is Donald Trump – and the folks in attendance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, took out their anger over Trump's recent verbal and policy attacks against their country on the U.S. National Anthem – so much so that ESPN sports talk show host and WWE announcer Pat McAfee even had to acknowledge it. Before the card got underway, Elizabeth Irving offered a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," resulting in waves of booing from those in attendance. To no one's surprise, there was a whole lot of loud cheering when the Canadian anthem "O Canada" was performed. "These are the most stacked Elimination Chambers that the WWE has ever had. [It] kinda sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing, but it's gonna be a historic night for the WWE on the road to WrestleMania," McAfee responded during the show, in response to the crowd's response to the U.S. anthem.

Here's a look at a clip of the U.S. National Anthem being booed to kick off the WWE Elimination Chamber (thanks to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW), followed by a look at McAfee's less-than-happy response as he tries to keep himself from shifting into "Hulkster" mode:

O Canada is cheered at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/Sc0WupCSNC — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

These are the MOST STACKED Elimination Chambers that the WWE has EVER had.. THEY BOOED OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TO START THIS ENTIRE THING.. BUT IT'S GONNA BE A HISTORIC NIGHT #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jy8cAYHftd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!