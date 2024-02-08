Posted in: Opinion, Sports, streaming, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, twitter, wwe

WWE, Elon Musk Bringing "Speed" to Twitter/X: Bad PR Parade Rolls On

WWE & Elon Musk's Twitter/X are teaming to bring us "Speed" this spring as the wrestling company's self-inflicted "bad press parade" rolls on.

Wow – it feels like it's been years since everyone was celebrating the rebirth of the WWE – what with CM Punk back with the company and a sweet deal with Netflix moving WWE Raw to the streaming service to kick off 2025. But this is the WWE – the company with a track record of sometimes being its own worst enemy. Once the lawsuit against & investigation into Vince McMahon went public, the pro-wrestling company has been trying to change the narrative so that it focuses on the in-ring action. That apparently led to where we are today – a WrestleMania press conference in Las Vegas in the midst of a very messy situation. CM Punk is out for months with an injury – and it looked like Cody Rhodes' "story" was going to take a little longer to finish. As I write this, we still don't know what the final "final resolution" will be – but heading into today, it appeared it was going to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson taking on Roman Reigns as the big show's headlining match. That has not made a lot of fans happy, with the past few days being a trainwreck of real-life backstage drama being retro-fitted into an on-screen storyline that the WWE will then try to peddle as being… THE PLAN ALL ALONG! And now, we can add Twitter/X owner Elon Musk to the list of those the WWE shouldn't hang out with if they're trying not to get bad press.

Heading to the social media service – wedging itself between Cheech & Chong edibles ads and Tucker Carlson video manifestos – later this year is WWE Speed. Musk and Triple H (assuming he's still in charge by the time you read this – hey, you never know) will be offering fans a special video series of matches that have five-minute time limits beginning this Spring – and you can only find them on Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino's favorite social media service that currently employs her. Here's a look at the announcement video that was released for the new weekly video series – which we're sure Musk & Yaccarino will use to make it seem like… "TWITTER/X IS BACK, BABY!" Hey… those Gina Carano/Disney lawsuits won't pay for themselves:

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X! Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars! pic.twitter.com/QlhCKoRUrz — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

