WWE Raw: Netflix Releases Premiere Teaser, Updates Streaming Info Site

With the debut set for January 6, 2025, Netflix released an official teaser for WWE Raw and updated its streaming information site.

Netflix goes from the football field on Christmas Day to the squared-circle on January 6th when the WWE starts making good on the big, fat check it got from the streaming service for exclusive rights to WWE Raw and a whole bunch of other programming. Based on what we saw during the official kick-off on December 18th and everything since then, it's clear that Triple H and the team are looking to make an explosive impact. So far, the match lineup sees Roman Reigns taking on Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat for the coveted Ula Fala, Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, and a main event grudge match between Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and CM Punk.

With Michael Cole and Pat McAfee taking over commentary, you can expect a whole lot of surprises as well as additions to the match lineup before the big day. We know that Travis Scott will be on hand to perform the new theme song live and that WWE legend John Cena is set for a special appearance (and kick-off his 2025 run, we're sure). Fortunately or unfortunately (your call), we will probably get a Logan Paul appearance, possibly a Randy Orton return, and much more. Of course, no one is going to know about any of this if Netflix and WWE don't get the word out, and they definitely have been – including a very cool teaser that aired during Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday and was officially released today (check it out above). In addition, Netflix has updated its "How to Watch WWE on Netflix" site with more information on what's heading to the streamer.

Oh, one last thing? In case there were any remaining question marks surrounding whether or not Becky Lynch would be returning… here's a screencap from the teaser above:

Now, here's a look at some highlights from the WWE and Netflix's big "Raw" kick-off event from earlier this month, beginning with Triple H teasing that the Netflix debut "will be like nothing you've seen before.' Following that, we have a look at some clips spotlighting the three matches announced so far:

