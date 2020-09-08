WWE Raw Report – Cedric Alexander Officially Joins Hurt Business

It may be labor day (as I'm writing this), but we're still working on Monday evening here in the wrestling news biz so that we can bring you the latest information about the independent contractors treated like full-time employees except without any rights. What could be more American than this WWE Monday Night Raw report?

WWE Raw Report for September 7th, 2020 Part 2

Peyton Royce is in the ring. Billie Kay comes out, and she has her own new entrance music too, and she's one-upped Royce by having new entrance gear too. Her gimmick is now "Femme Fatale," according to her entrance graphics.

Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay

These two put on a 5-star classic, a wrestling clinic that can only happen once in a lifetime!

Just kidding. Royce wins in under five minutes with her neckbreaker that doesn't have a name yet.

Royce picks up Kay after the match and gives her a hug. Aww. WWE was experimenting with fake crowd noises to go with the flow of the match, stuff like "Oooooohhhhh!" for when a move is hit. It needs work.

Michael Cole can't wait for that to be over so he can play us a video recap of the Seth Rollins/Mysterio Family stuff from last week, focusing on Orton blaming Murphy for his failures. Murphy fights Dominik Mysterio tonight. The Mysterio family is seen walking backstage. Murphy is seen stalking them from the shadows. Raw is seen going to commercials.

Raw is back, and Michael Cole is worried the tiny pea-brains of the WWE Universe may have already forgotten what happened at the beginning of the show one hour ago. So he plays us a video of Drew McIntyre arriving in an ambulance to attack Randy Orton. Don't worry if you're still having trouble getting a handle on this. I'm sure we'll see at least two more recaps tonight.

Raw Promo – Mysterio Family

Charly Caruso is in the ring, and she calls out the Mysterio family. That's Rey (dad), Angie (mom), Dominik (son), and Aalyah (daughter). Charly starts by asking Rey when he'll recover from his tricep tear. Rey says he doesn't have an exact timetable, but he can't wait to get back in the ring for several weeks before injuring something again. Charly asks if Rey gave Dominik any advice for his match with Murphy tonight. Rey says Dominik knows what to do tonight to put an end to Murphy. Charly asks Dominik what it means to him to represent his family on Raw.

Before he can answer, Murphy interrupts from the Titantron. He says Dominik should feel awful. It's because of him that Seth Rollins turned his back on Murphy. Rey disagrees. He says Murphy chose to pledge his loyalty to an evil, selfish son of a bitch, and he reaps what he sows. Murphy says Dominik has a bright future in WWE, but the ultimate sacrifice would be to end his career before it begins. Murphy challenges Dominik to a street fight for their match tonight. Dominik says Murphy has terrorized his family as much as Seth, so he accepts. Murphy tells him to bring his family to ringside because it'll be the last match they'll ever see him in. Dominik tells Murphy if he touches his family, he'll kill him.

Adam Pearce is talking to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler backstage. Both of them will be fighting the Riott Squad in handicap matches tonight. Pearce gets distracted because he sees Drew McIntyre still in the building even though he told him to leave. Drew says he's on his way out.

Asuka comes to the ring. She's teaming up with Mickie James to face Natalya and Lana tonight, though Asuka is defending her title against James on Raw next week. Raw goes to commercials.

Mickie James is in the ring after the break, the only person in this match to not get to do her entrance. Cole plays a recap video of the segment with these four from last week. Lana and Nayalya come to the ring.

Asuka and Mickie James vs. Natalya and Lana

Natalya does some bad selling of Mickie James offense to start the match, then tags in Lana to face Asuka.

That goes about as you'd imagine. Mickie tags herself in, as does Natalya, and this time Mickie James does the selling.

Even Lana gets some offense in here. Only a little, though. It's mostly Natalya.

When Asuka breaks up a pin against Lana, Natalya comes in and tosses Asuka to the outside.

That leaves no one to tag when Mickie gets the opportunity, so she goes to the top rope…

…but Asuka jumps up on the apron, tags herself in, and taps out Lana with the Asuka Lock.

Oh, come on! Mickie can't even get a pin over freaking Lana? I'm not sure how this makes Mickie look like a credible opponent for Asuka next week, but I'm not sure WWE cares about doing so either.

Michael Cole is worried that viewers may have already forgotten about Cedric Alexander turning on Apollo Crews and Ricochet earlier tonight, so he plays us a video recap. Backstage, Cedric is hanging out with Hurt Business. MVP and Bobby Lashley are excited for Alexander to join Hurt Business on the VIP Lounge in the next segment. They head out there, but Shelton Benjamin stays behind to warn Alexander this better not be some kind of trick. Raw goes to commercials.

VIP Lounge Featuring Cedric Alexander

Hurt Business comes out to the ring. Alexander is with them. MVP introduces the segment. He says Cedric Alexander has made a career-changing decision by deciding to join the Hurt Business. His life changes from this day forward. Bobby Lashley gives Cedric a t-shirt. MVP says it took Cedric a long time to come to his senses, and he wants to know what made him change his mind. Cedric said instead of getting beat down every week, he'd rather learn, and he'd rather earn. Hanging out with Ricochet and Apollo was making him broke. He argues that Ricochet and Crews are the selfish ones.

The Viking Raiders come out for some reason. Apollo Crews and Ricochet join them. They charge the ring and beat down Hurt Business, who flee. Raw goes to commercials.

Will Mustafa Ali ever have a spot on Raw again? Find out… well, no, probably not… but join us in part three of our Raw report anyway!

