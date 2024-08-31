Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: netflix, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Set for January 6, 2025 Premiere on Netflix: Cody Rhodes

During the WWE Bash in Berlin post-show press conference, Cody Rhodes confirmed that WWE Raw will debut on Netflix on that January 6th.

By the time February 2024 hit, we had a much clearer picture of what the landscape would look like in terms of the WWE and its television rights deals. In September 2023, we learned that SmackDown would be moving to USA Network from FOX beginning in October 2024 after a new five-year deal was reached between the professional wrestling company and NBCUniversal (with the WWE set to produce four NBC primetime specials per year). While USA Network would gain one show, it would lose two others. In November 2023, we learned that NXT would be making the move from the cable network to CW (which used to be "The CW) – beginning in October of this year. But the big news dropped in January 2024, with Netflix striking a major ten-year deal to be the new home for WWE Raw.

That left a lingering question. Netflix's "Raw" deal was set to kick in beginning January 2025, while USA Network's deal was set to end this October – leaving a three-month window where "Raw" wouldn't have been on our screens. During TKO Group Holdings' first-quarter 2024 earnings report in May, we learned that USA Network would air the program through the end of the year (with a deal that TKO says it is receiving $25 million for over the course of the deal's three-month run). Now, we're learning when the official start date for Raw on Netflix will be – courtesy of none other than Cody Rhodes. During today's WWE Bash in Berlin post-show press conference, Rhodes confirmed that January 6th will be the start date on the streaming service.

"TKO is off to a strong start in 2024 with multiple record-setting live events, new brand partnerships, and media rights deals for WWE Raw," shared TKO CEO Ari Emanuel in a previously released statement. "With our momentum in the first quarter and solid financial results, we have raised our full-year 2024 guidance. We also reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both UFC antitrust lawsuits. These positive developments, along with the strength in our underlying businesses, give us more conviction than ever in the combination of UFC & WWE and in TKO's ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

