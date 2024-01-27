Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Andrade, Royal Rumble, wwe

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Andrade Confirms Rumors with Return

Andrade (Andrade El Idolo) marked his return to the WWE by entering tonight's Men's Royal Rumble as the fourth entrant - here's a look!

Article Summary Andrade El Idolo returns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as the fourth entrant.

The Men's Royal Rumble follows an action-packed Women's match.

Andrade's WWE comeback thrilled fans following his AEW departure.

Unexpected events unfolded with The Usos and Grayson Waller at the event.

After an impressive WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match that set a pretty high bar when it came to action and surprises, the Men's Royal Rumble Match had a lot to live up to ahead of the first entrant. After a not-so-friendly reunion between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso – and Grayson Waller getting the live edition of his talk show abruptly ended by a super kick, the fourth entrant was revealed – and that wrestler was none other than the returning Andrade (Andrade El Idolo) – and he made his entrance in pretty grand style. Andrade has had a rollercoaster relationship with the WWE, requesting his release from the company back in March 2021 – a release that would eventually be granted. Before long, Andrade would join Tony Khan's AEW – a run that would last until December 2023. After rumblings grew that he wouldn't return to the company after reportedly growing dissatisfied with his time there, Andrade would have his final match during the AEW Worlds End event against Miro – losing the match after C.J. Perry (Miro's wife and Andrade's manager) turned on him.

Here's a look at how the whole sequence of events played out – from The Usos ready to tear each other apart and Waller feeling a very different kind of "effect" that we're sure he's going to be feeling for the next few days to the moment when Andrade made his way back to the WWE with a warm reception from the fans in attendance – and a sweet costume:

