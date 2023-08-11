Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: austin theory, rey mysterio, Smackdown, we

WWE SmackDown Sees Rey Mysterio Win United States Championship

After Austin Theory injured the LWO's Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio took his place and beat Theory for the United States Championship.

Heading into tonight's edition of FOX's WWE SmackDown, fans were expecting the LWO's Santos Escobar to be taking on United States Champion Austin Theory for the title. But before the night was over, Escobar would be out of action – and Rey Mysterio would walk away with the title (which we're sure brought a ton of smiles to Dom's face). So how did it happen? Well, Theory (being the kind of heel who has started growing on us) looked to take out Escobar early on in the show – paying particular attention to Escobar's knee. But even after all of that, Escobar was still cleared to wrestle – at least, until Theory clipped his knee on the ramp ahead of the match. And that was the final hit that took Escobar out of the match – leaving Mysterio (who lost to Escobar in the United States Championship Invitational) to step up to the challenge. And from there, Mysterio scored the pin and added another title to his already impressive resume. Making it even better? The LWO celebrating with Mysterio as he made his way back up the aisle – including a tearful Escobar, who hugged the new champ and raised his hand in victory. Here's a look at some video of how it all went down…

Here's a look at how the night started, with Theory looking to take the easy route to secure a cheap win later on in the night to retain the title:

But when the LWO realizes that Escobar is too hurt to compete, Mysterio is selected to take his place and represent the LWO:

And in the end, Theory's big plan would end up blowing up in his face in a big way as Mysterio pulls off the upset SmackDown win (well, at least we didn't see it coming because we were expecting LA Knight to take the title from a heel – though that could still happen, but that would also mean brief title run for Mysterio):

