WWE SummerSlam, Doctor Who & King of the Hill: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, Doctor Who, The Comic Shop, King of the Hill, Law & Order, Lollapalooza, The Sandman & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE SummerSlam, BBC's Doctor Who, YouTube's The Comic Shop, Hulu's King of the Hill, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Crunchyroll/AnimagiC 2025, Lollapalooza 2025, NBC's SNL, Hulu's Stay Tuned, Netflix's The Sandman, Crunchyroll's Takopi's Original Sin, Peacock's Twisted Metal, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 3, 2025:
Seth Rollins Fools Everyone, Cashes In to Win Title at WWE SummerSlam
Tiffany Stratton Retains at WWE SummerSlam in Epic Title Defense
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Win Tag Team Gold at WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Win Epic Opening Match
The Comic Shop: Flyana Boss-Performed Theme Song Gets Lyric Video
King of the Hill Showrunner on Time Jump, Aging/Updating Characters
WWE SmackDown Review: The End of John Cena's Heel Turn?!
Doctor Who: How The Show's Future Just Got Even More Interesting
WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Preview: Unbiased Guide to Tonight's Epic PLE
Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay & Florek Check In From "SVU" Filming
Crunchyroll Announces New Anime Series During Germany's AnimagiC 2025
Lollapalooza 2025 Day 3 Viewing Guide: Rüfüs Du Sol, Twice & More!
Doctor Who: Billie Piper's The New Doctor (For Now) So Deal With It
SNL: Yang Pitches "Las Culturistas" as New "Weekend Update" Anchors
Stay Tuned: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells Tapped for Hulu TV Series Adapt
The Sandman: "Death: The High Cost of Living" Was Perfect Ending
Takopi's Original Sin: Heartbreaking Series Finale Now on Crunchyroll
SDCC: Returning To Ride Around Twisted Metal At San Diego Comic-Con
