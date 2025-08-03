Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

WWE SummerSlam, Doctor Who & King of the Hill: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, Doctor Who, The Comic Shop, King of the Hill, Law & Order, Lollapalooza, The Sandman & more!

Article Summary Catch all the latest WWE SummerSlam updates, including shocking title wins and epic match recaps, in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Get inside scoops on Doctor Who's future, King of the Hill's revival, and new TV series debuts.

Dive into looks at Law & Order: SVU, SNL, The Sandman, and major streaming updates.

Explore previews, reviews, and must-see highlights for TV fans, streaming addicts, and pop culture lovers.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE SummerSlam, BBC's Doctor Who, YouTube's The Comic Shop, Hulu's King of the Hill, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Crunchyroll/AnimagiC 2025, Lollapalooza 2025, NBC's SNL, Hulu's Stay Tuned, Netflix's The Sandman, Crunchyroll's Takopi's Original Sin, Peacock's Twisted Metal, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, Doctor Who, The Comic Shop, King of the Hill, Law & Order: SVU, Lollapalooza 2025, SNL, Stay Tuned, The Sandman, Takopi's Original Sin, Twisted Metal, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 3, 2025:

Seth Rollins Fools Everyone, Cashes In to Win Title at WWE SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton Retains at WWE SummerSlam in Epic Title Defense

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Win Tag Team Gold at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Win Epic Opening Match

The Comic Shop: Flyana Boss-Performed Theme Song Gets Lyric Video

King of the Hill Showrunner on Time Jump, Aging/Updating Characters

WWE SmackDown Review: The End of John Cena's Heel Turn?!

Doctor Who: How The Show's Future Just Got Even More Interesting

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Preview: Unbiased Guide to Tonight's Epic PLE

Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay & Florek Check In From "SVU" Filming

Crunchyroll Announces New Anime Series During Germany's AnimagiC 2025

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 3 Viewing Guide: Rüfüs Du Sol, Twice & More!

Doctor Who: Billie Piper's The New Doctor (For Now) So Deal With It

SNL: Yang Pitches "Las Culturistas" as New "Weekend Update" Anchors

Buffy, The Sandman, Lestat, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stay Tuned: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells Tapped for Hulu TV Series Adapt

The Sandman: "Death: The High Cost of Living" Was Perfect Ending

Takopi's Original Sin: Heartbreaking Series Finale Now on Crunchyroll

SDCC: Returning To Ride Around Twisted Metal At San Diego Comic-Con

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!