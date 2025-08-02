Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Buffy, The Sandman, Lestat, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Buffy, NFL/ESPN, South Park, The Comic Shop, Doctor Who, The Sandman, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Vampire Lestat, CBS's Sheriff Country, WWE/AEW, SYFY's Resident Alien, CBS's Matlock, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NFL/ESPN, Trump/CPB, Comedy Central's South Park, HBO Max's And Just Like That, YouTube's The Comic Shop, Apple TV+'s KPOPPED, Hulu's Lollapalooza 2025, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's The Sandman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, Hulu's King of the Hill, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Sheriff Country, WWE/AEW, Resident Alien, Matlock, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NFL/ESPN, South Park, The Comic Shop, Lollapalooza, Doctor Who, The Sandman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 2, 2025:
The Vampire Lestat: AMC Posts "Best of SDCC" Video; Lestat Images
Sheriff Country Teaser: CBS Previews Morena Baccarin-Starring Spinoff
WWE SmackDown Preview: Your Guide to Get Hyped For SummerSlam
WWE Partners with Breath Death to Combat Wrestling Fans' Poor Hygiene
Capitalism Runs Wild as WWE SummerSlam Superstore Opens in Jersey
Resident Alien: Here's Our Season 4 Episode 9: "Tunnel Vision" Preview
Matlock: Justina Machado Joins CBS Series in Key Recurring Role
Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan K Armstrong in Slayer Training Mode
NFL, Disney Deal Could See RedZone, NFL Network Moving to ESPN & More
Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Set to Close Operations
South Park Set to Officially Leave HBO Max Next Week
And Just Like That: "Sex and The City" Series Ending After 3 Seasons
The Comic Shop Opens For Business on Aug 29th: Official Trailer
KPOPPED: Apple TV+ Previews PSY, Megan Thee Stallion Comp Series
Lollapalooza 2025 Day 2 Viewing Guide: Olivia Rodrigo, Korn & More
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Sure Sounds Like He's Moved on From The Doctor
The Sandman: How Allan Heinberg Got Superman Into "Death" Bonus Ep
Strange New Worlds: Chong, Bush & Quinn Talk Holodeck Adventure
SDCC: It: Welcome To Derry Was Welcome At San Diego Comic-Con
SDCC: King Of The Hill In The Bay Of San Diego
