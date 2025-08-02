Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, The Sandman, Lestat, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Buffy, NFL/ESPN, South Park, The Comic Shop, Doctor Who, The Sandman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Vampire Lestat, CBS's Sheriff Country, WWE/AEW, SYFY's Resident Alien, CBS's Matlock, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NFL/ESPN, Trump/CPB, Comedy Central's South Park, HBO Max's And Just Like That, YouTube's The Comic Shop, Apple TV+'s KPOPPED, Hulu's Lollapalooza 2025, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's The Sandman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, Hulu's King of the Hill, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Sheriff Country, WWE/AEW, Resident Alien, Matlock, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NFL/ESPN, South Park, The Comic Shop, Lollapalooza, Doctor Who, The Sandman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 2, 2025:

The Vampire Lestat: AMC Posts "Best of SDCC" Video; Lestat Images

Sheriff Country Teaser: CBS Previews Morena Baccarin-Starring Spinoff

WWE SmackDown Preview: Your Guide to Get Hyped For SummerSlam

WWE Partners with Breath Death to Combat Wrestling Fans' Poor Hygiene

Capitalism Runs Wild as WWE SummerSlam Superstore Opens in Jersey

Resident Alien: Here's Our Season 4 Episode 9: "Tunnel Vision" Preview

Matlock: Justina Machado Joins CBS Series in Key Recurring Role

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan K Armstrong in Slayer Training Mode

NFL, Disney Deal Could See RedZone, NFL Network Moving to ESPN & More

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Set to Close Operations

South Park Set to Officially Leave HBO Max Next Week

And Just Like That: "Sex and The City" Series Ending After 3 Seasons

The Comic Shop Opens For Business on Aug 29th: Official Trailer

KPOPPED: Apple TV+ Previews PSY, Megan Thee Stallion Comp Series

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 2 Viewing Guide: Olivia Rodrigo, Korn & More

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Sure Sounds Like He's Moved on From The Doctor

The Sandman: How Allan Heinberg Got Superman Into "Death" Bonus Ep

Strange New Worlds: Chong, Bush & Quinn Talk Holodeck Adventure

SDCC: It: Welcome To Derry Was Welcome At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: King Of The Hill In The Bay Of San Diego

