The Comic Shop: Flyana Boss-Performed Theme Song Gets Lyric Video

Check out the lyric video for Cheyenne Ewulu's The Comic Shop theme song, written by Kiera Please and Tofu Jack, and performed by Flyana Boss.

Earlier this week, we had the privilege of sharing the trailer for Cheyenne Ewulu's The Comic Shop, spotlighting a quirky crew of friends who will do what they can to keep their Los Angeles comic store afloat by any ridiculous means necessary. With the series set to premiere on August 29th, we're getting a chance to focus on one of the biggest highlights from the trailer: the theme song. Written by Kiera Please and Tofu Jack, and performed by Flyana Boss, "The Comic Shop" theme does an excellent job of matching the indie vibe that we get from the visuals, and now, we're getting a lyric video that includes some excellent behind-the-scenes looks.

Joining Ewulu's Stephanie Okeke in the cast are Zeno Robinson as Keith Hendricks, Shanae Cole as Dominique Smith, and Grayson Niles as Connor Ross. Now, here's a look at the lyric video that was released for the series, followed by a look back at our thoughts from last fall on why the Kickstarter trailer worked for us (with The Comic Shop set to hit YouTube on August 29th):

The Comic Shop: Cheyenne Ewulu's Winning Start

Back in November 2024, I wrote about wanting to dive back into the indie pilot/series scene, and how Ewulu's The Comic Shop: A Mockumentary Sitcom! Kickstarter trailer reminded me of what I had been missing. So why did it work for me? Three reasons. Ewulu had me caring enough about who I met that I would definitely want to see more of them and learn what they're about. That's not easy to accomplish in less than two minutes, and that says a lot about the series creator, writer, and creative team assembled.

As for the setting, when was the last time a comic book shop was the setting for a comedy series? If your response is "The Big Bang Theory," then I'm going to box your ears and send you to the back of the class because that doesn't count on any number of levels. A comics shop is a comedic setting whose time has come – especially when it's done from the perspective of real geeks and not sitcom writers who think they know how geeks talk and act.

And then there's the "mockumentary" approach, which I view the same way as "found footage" with horror films. I love the technique, but it all comes down to how it's utilized. Basically, is it there as a gimmick, or does it make sense in the series' "bigger picture" approach? Ewulu's The Comic Shop not only makes it make sense (I'd watch a docuseries about a struggling comic book shop and the folks looking to keep it afloat), but the characters' interactions with the camera feel like they would be in a real documentary (like how the first few episodes of ABC's Modern Family handled it).

