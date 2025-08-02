Takopi's Original Sin: Heartbreaking Series Finale Now on Crunchyroll

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Takopi's Original Sin

The final episode of the dark, heartcrushing anime miniseries Takopi's Original Sin went live to stream on Crunchyroll on August 1st.

Dark, sad, and heartcrushing anime Takopi's Original Sin is a six-episode dramatic limited anime series that ended on Friday, August 1st. In case you were unaware… in the most basic sense, Imagine Adolescence meets Doraemon (or A.L.F. for a more American comp), utilizing the medium of animation to tell a really creatively riveting story about an alien whose mission to spread happiness goes horribly wrong.

Warning: you should know that there are very dark themes of child suicide, the cycles of generational abuse, and bullying in Takopi's Original Sin. It's not all fluffy cuteness and fun. It's a dark and very sad story that the Japanese like to make to address ongoing social issues that are still prevalent in society. The series does a great job of showcasing the perspective of multiple characters while bringing unexpected twists and surprises. It's a self-contained story with a beginning, middle, and definitive ending in six episodes.

In Tokapi's Original Sin, Nueinukf, an alien hailing from the Happy Planet, crash-lands on Earth in 2016 to spread happiness to others. After evading capture, it comes across Shizuka Kuze, a 9-year-old girl who is bullied at school and only finds solace with her dog Chappy. Shizuka, noting that it resembles an octopus, names the alien Takopi. Takopi decides to use its planet's Happy Gadgets to help Shizuka, but after seeing her face scratched and bruised all over while holding Chappy's leash, Shizuka asks for one of Takopi's gadgets and uses it to take her own life. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Takopi uses another gadget to travel back in time, hoping that it can improve Shizuka's life. Things go horribly wrong as Neuinukf tries again and again. This anime will break you.

The final episode Takopi's Original Sin went live on Friday, August 1st at 8:15 AM PT / 11:15 AM EST, which makes all six episodes available as a single binge, only on Crunchyroll.

