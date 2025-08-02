Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Peacock, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, Twisted Metal

SDCC: Returning To Ride Around Twisted Metal At San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Twisted Metal brought a fun bumper car activation to San Diego Comic-Con, thrilling SDCC attendees.

Fans enjoyed riding with Sweet Tooth, who entertained the crowd with in-character banter and smack talk.

Lucky visitors at the event received PlayStation 5 consoles from the Twisted Metal cast members onsite.

Twisted Metal Season 2 will debut on Peacock starting July 31, delivering new episodes every Thursday.

We already heard from friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty at San Diego Comic-Con, from the Twisted Metal activation. But other friends of Elizabeth Naiman and Lyndi Antic also popped by the event last weekend. Lyndi told me "Twisted Metal bumper cars… This was a lot of fun! Sweet Tooth ride around too and talked a lot of smack as we were bumping around. They had a fun photo op and also an ice cream treat at the end." And were get to see the evidence.

The Twisted Metal Bumper Battle activation, featuring the Peacock TV show's vehicles reimagined as bumper cars, took part in their own version of the Calypso-hosted derby. Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz from the show popped by the activation on Thursday, handing out PlayStation 5s to a few lucky riders as they did so, alongside other cast members Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim and Tiana Okoye. Twisted Metal season 2 will premiere on Peacock on the 31st of July, with new episodes every Thursday through August 28th.

