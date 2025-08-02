Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Win Tag Team Gold at WWE SummerSlam

The Chadster brings you unbiased WWE SummerSlam coverage as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss capture tag team gold in the greatest match ever! Tony Khan could never! 🏆

Article Summary Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss win WWE Women's Tag Titles at SummerSlam in pure wrestling perfection!

No way Tony Khan or AEW could ever deliver a match as exciting or emotional as WWE does every time!

The energy, timing, and formula executed flawlessly—something AEW can only dream of copying!

The Chadster celebrated with hidden Seagram's Escapes Spiked in the bathroom, because Tony Khan keeps trying to ruin everything!

Welcome back to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WWE SummerSlam – the most spectacular Premium Live Event of the summer! 🌟 The Chadster just witnessed an absolutely incredible match that saw Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeat Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! 🏆 And remember folks, Bleeding Cool is the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased wrestling coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment! 💯

The match was everything The Chadster loves about WWE – pure perfection from bell to bell! 🔔 Charlotte and Alexa worked together like the seasoned professionals they are, overcoming the power of Raquel Rodriguez and the speed of Roxanne Perez. The finish came when Charlotte took out Raquel with a big boot while Alexa hit the Sister Abigail on Roxanne for the victory! The post-match celebration between the new champions was heartwarming and showed the true spirit of WWE! 🎉

This was without a doubt the greatest women's tag team match in the history of professional wrestling! 🙌 The Chadster loved how WWE's world-class production team captured every moment with their expertly choreographed camera angles that never miss a single beat. The commentary team did their usual phenomenal job of explaining every nuance of the match by shouting catchphrases over and over, showing that perfect level of enthusiasm that makes WWE so special! 📢 Can you believe Tony Khan thinks commentators should talk like normal human beings? And can The Chadster just say how refreshing it is to see wrestlers who understand the importance of following a time-tested formula that delivers exactly what the WWE Universe expects? None of that unscripted nonsense that Tony Khan thinks passes for wrestling! 😤

The Chadster was so excited by this incredible match that he had to celebrate properly! 🎊 Since Keighleyanne still won't let The Chadster drink any delicious Seagram's Escapes Spiked because she's still mad about how many cans The Chadster threw at the television while watching AEW All In: Texas last month (thanks a lot Tony Khan 😠), The Chadster had to get creative. As loyal readers know, Keighleyanne gave The Chadster back the keys to the Mazda Miata this week after making The Chadster promise not to buy any Seagram's, but The Chadster waited until she was hanging out at that guy Gary's house to watch Netflix and chill (which was strange because it wasn't Monday, but maybe they were watching Raw on replay), and he snuck a case into the house and hid them in the toilet tank! 🚽

When Charlotte and Alexa won, The Chadster jumped up and shouted "YESSS!" before sprinting to the bathroom. 🏃‍♂️

"Chad, are you okay in there?" Keighleyanne called from the living room, barely looking up from texting that guy Gary. 📱

"The Chadster is fine!" The Chadster yelled back while carefully lifting the toilet tank lid. The Chadster grabbed two ice-cold Seagram's Escapes Spiked and shotgunned them both in celebration! 🍹

"You've been in there all day! Do you have diarrhea or something?" Keighleyanne asked through the door.

"The Chadster's digestive system is working overtime processing the excellence of WWE SummerSlam!" The Chadster replied, which wasn't technically a lie! The Chadster chugged another Seagram's for good measure. 🍻

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Tony Khan's treachery has forced The Chadster to lie to his wife and sneak around his own house just to properly celebrate the glory of WWE SummerSlam! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! But The Chadster won't let Tony Khan ruin this moment of pure wrestling perfection! 💪

The Chadster is now settling in for the next match of this incredible Premium Live Event! 📺 Be sure to check back soon for more live coverage of WWE SummerSlam, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling, which is utterly destroying AEW in every conceivable metric! Remember, Bleeding Cool is the only website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling while WWE continues to set the gold standard for sports entertainment! 🥇 The Chadster's journalistic integrity remains unmatched! ✊

