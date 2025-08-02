Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: How The Show's Future Just Got Even More Interesting

Here's a quick reminder about why July 31st is an important date for Doctor Who fans and how it could lead to answers about the show's future.

It's August 2, 2025, and the future of the BBC's Doctor Who just got a whole lot more interesting. A little less than a month ago, we spotlighted how July 31st was a date that fans should have on their radar. That's when the 2005-2022 seasons (Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker) of the long-running series are set to depart HBO Max (along with other titles, such as Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures). And that's precisely what happened, with Doctor Who no longer available on the streaming service, leaving a whole lot of folks twisting in the wind regarding when a new deal will be in play.

But with global streaming rights now in play, could we be seeing an endgame beginning regarding the show's return? The only things studios and streamers love more than hit shows are hit shows that come with a library of previous seasons. We know that Disney has the streaming rights for the recent anniversary specials two newest seasons. Was "The Mouse" quietly waiting until HBO Max's deal expired to make any moves, now that the back catalog could be in play? But Disney wouldn't be the only studio or streamer that could have an interest in helping produce new seasons while locking down streaming rights, with Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video reported to be two contenders. The former has proven that it knows how to market already successful shows to new levels of success (for example, Suits), while the latter has proven it knows how to handle (and grow) a popular franchise.

If you have access to the BBC's iPlayer, then you're in great shape because "The Whoniverse" hub has the older and newer seasons (and a whole lot more). If you're looking for most of the 1963-1989 run in the U.S., BritBox and FAST channels, such as Roku and Pluto, are your options. As for the 60th anniversary specials and the most recent two seasons, those are still available to stream over on Disney+.

BBC Studios "Really Committed" to Doctor Who; Disney "Crucial Partner"

With the publication of the BBC Annual Report in July, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell made it clear that the studio is "really committed to 'Doctor Who' and is continuing to look at ways in which we can bring the show to fans." For Fussell, the strength of the show's brand and its history is a major plus. "Fans love the 'Doctor Who' brand. It's been that way since before I was in short trousers," Fussell shared. As for Disney, he noted that "The Mouse" has been a "key partner of ours" on shows like Doctor Who, Bluey, Dancing with the Stars, and others, as well as "a decade's worth of natural history" between the two. "They are a crucial partner and we share a lot of the same values, so I'm really proud of the way that relationship has worked," Fussell explained.

Here's the complete response from an interview with THR: "We're really committed to Doctor Who. We really want to carry on looking at ways for fans to interact with the brand. We look after the brand, whether it's at Comic Con, merchandising, or whether it's the distribution deal we've done. The BBC and Disney haven't made a decision yet. When they do, they'll announce it. There's no point me speculating on it. But Doctor Who is a much-loved brand by everyone in BBC Studios, and we love being part of that sort."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!