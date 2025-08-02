Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: snl

SNL: Yang Pitches "Las Culturistas" as New "Weekend Update" Anchors

SNL star Bowen Yang pitched that he and Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers could succeed Colin Jost and Michael Che on Weekend Update.

If Michael Che and Colin Jost ever decide their time on Saturday Night Live is up or perhaps retire from the Weekend Update desk, their fellow cast member Bowen Yang is more than ready to fill that void and has the perfect co-anchor in mind. Appearing on the popular YouTube foodie talk show Hot Ones Versus, The Wicked star spoke with his Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers as the two reflected on their SNL auditions and ideal situation on where the two's podcast could go next.

SNL: Bowen Yang Believes Weekend Update Would Be the Next Natural Step for Las Culturistas

While playing Hot Ones variation of "Truth or Dare," where one asks the other to tell the truth or attempt to go through the Last Dab, which is generally the hottest sauce to put on their final wing, Rogers asked, "Oh God, trauma! We both auditioned for SNL (in 2018), but only you were asked to join. If you could have me replace any current SNL cast, who would it be?" Yang was distracted before mulling over the question, "If I could have you replace any current cast member," he repeated, lost in thought. Rogers prompted, "Doesn't Marcello [Hernandez] have enough? I think he's gonna be fine."

Yang finally responded, "I love Marcello so much. I'm gonna say… I'm gonna give [Michael] Che and Colin [Jost] the chop so that you and I can do '[Weekend] Update' together." Rogers responded, "I love that, I think we'd be great at 'Update.' We'd give a new, fresh take," Rogers said. Update has been the weekly late-night series' longest running recurring block with its combination of news, parody, and commentary, all sprinkled with their respective talent's comedic takes since SNL's premiere episode in 1975.

There have been 32 "Weekend Update" anchors, with the original being hosted by Chevy Chase. When creator Lorne Michaels left the series in favor of Dick Ebersol, the series underwent a couple of changes, starting with the 1981-1982 season, when it was rebranded "SNL NewsBreak" and from 1982-5 to "Saturday Night News," before Michaels returned in 1985 to restore the "Weekend Update" name.

Other notable anchors are Jane Curtin, Charles Rocket, Brian Doyle-Murray, Brad Hall, Dennis Miller, Kevin Nealon, Norm Macdonald, Colin Quinn, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, and Cecily Strong. Che and Jost have remained anchors since 2014, with Che initially co-hosting with Strong before Che replaced Strong. Jost joined in season 31, initially as a writer, sporadically appearing in sketches, before embracing his dual role as cast member from season 39 on, and he'll be entering his 13th season in the cast. Che joined in season 38 in 2013 as a writer before embracing his cast member role in season 40 the following year, and will be entering his 12th season in the cast with season 51. For more on Yang and Rogers' match, you can check out the video. Season 51 of SNL returned on October 4th. New episodes of Las Culturistas release on Wednesdays.

