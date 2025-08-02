Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: AnimagiC 2025, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Announces New Anime Series During Germany's AnimagiC 2025

During AnimagiC 2025, Crunchyroll announced several titles, including Roll Over and Die, This Monster Wants to Eat Me, and many more.

Article Summary Crunchyroll reveals eight new anime series at AnimagiC 2025 in Mannheim, Germany.

Upcoming titles include My Status as an Assassin, Roll Over and Die, and This Monster Wants to Eat Me.

Debuting in 2025 and 2026, new series feature adventure, romance, fantasy, and comedy genres.

Crunchyroll to release German dubs for Lord of Mysteries, Detective Conan, and Iruma-kun Season 2.

Crunchyroll announced at their panel at AnimagiC 2025 on Saturday, August 2, at the Congress Center Rosengarten in Mannheim, Germany this weekend that they had picked up some highly anticipated titles that fans can look forward to in the near future. It's not even a new season yet, but it's already a huge slate of new titles. Here we go:

"My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's"

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: Sunrise (producers of Cowboy Bebop; Inuyasha; Mobile Suit Gundam Wing)

Akira Oda and his high school classmates are summoned to another world! While the other students are granted cheat abilities through the summoning, Akira merely gains the abilities of a mediocre "assassin." However, his status soon surpasses "hero," the strongest profession. After Akira becomes suspicious of the King behind the summoning, he is falsely framed for a crime and forced to flee.

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

"This Monster Wants to Eat Me"

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: STUDIO LINGS (Yuri Is My Job!)

"I've come to devour you." Hinako is a girl who lives alone by the sea. One day, a mermaid girl named Shiori takes her hand and gently speaks to her. Hinako's flesh and blood are said to be exceptionally delicious—so much so that it attracts countless monsters. Shiori vows to protect Hinako until Hinako matures and reaches her most perfect state so that Shiori can devour her in the end. In that moment, a deep heartfelt hope wells up in Hinako's mind: "Perhaps she can finally make my dream come true," and then…

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

"The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King"

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: Jumondo (Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord)

Several centuries since the western kingdom of Illdoren began their invasion of the eastern barbarian lands, the kingdom's most powerful and infamous Princess Knight, Serafina de Lavillant, falls at the hands of the barbarians during the fierce conquest of the east and is taken prisoner. The fallen princess knight is met with days of humiliation… Actually, she is met with a marriage proposal from the Barbarian King! Despite fiercely being proposed to, Serafina strongly objects. But experiencing another culture, new encounters, and Veor's face reveal start to change Serafina's heart and… The princess knight vs. the barbarian king. A marriage tale between two former enemies from different worlds is about to begin!!

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Japan and Mainland China

"Mechanical Marie"

Premieres: October 2025

Animation Studio: Zero-G and Liber (who worked together on Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 and The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague)

Marie, a former legendary martial artist, now conceals her identity as a human and starts working as a "robot" in the mansion of Arthur, heir to a conglomerate that despises humans. Her human identity must remain hidden—because one slip-up and she's dead! Her naturally emotionless demeanor helps her maintain her "robot" disguise and flawlessly perform her duties, all while struggling to protect Arthur from assassins sent to take his life. She lives each day on the edge with her heart racing, because Arthur is head over heels for Marie, and her human identity is nearly exposed!

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent

"Plus-sized Misadventures in Love!"

Premieres: October 6, 2025

Animation Studio: Marvy Jack (The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases)

Yumeko, who works at a confectionery company, loses her memory in an accident. Once consumed by insecurities and self-loathing, she wakes up with a completely different personality that is super positive and overflowing with self-confidence. Her drastic change leaves those around her confused, but her cheerful and straightforward attitude begins to positively influence them. Romance, work, and friendship—with a touch of mystery too. A slightly chaotic office romantic comedy!

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, North Korea, and Taiwan

"Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!"

Premieres: Coming Soon in 2025

Animation Studio: Studio Flad (Banished from the Hero's Party)

She's small. She's sweet. She's…capable of obliterating a tank in under three seconds?! Built by Enji and Suzume, two underappreciated genius scientists, Alma is the ultimate self-learning AI. There's just one thing: She thinks they're her mom and dad! Now as unexpected co-parents, the duo must hide their budding romantic feelings while taking on the messiest experiment of all: family life!

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Japan and Mainland China

"The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife"

Premieres: Coming Soon in 2026

Animation Studio: project No.9 (Senpai is an Otokonoko; Love After World Domination)

Akira Tounome is an invisible gentleman who runs a detective agency, and Shizuka Yakou is a mild-mannered human female who works there. Shizuka can always find Akira even when he turns completely invisible. A quiet love begins to blossom between them as the invisible man and blind girl grow closer to each other…

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian subcontinent

"ROLL OVER AND DIE"

Premieres: Coming Soon in 2026

Animation Studio: A.C.G.T (Berserk of Gluttony)

Synopsis: Flum has been chosen by God to be in the hero's party despite having stats of zero across the board. All she has is the "Reversal" ability that she still doesn't fully understand. Predictably, she proves useless in battle, but she refuses to give up and continues to do all she can for the party. Her partymate Jean, a genius and renowned sage, picks on her at every opportunity and eventually sells her off into slavery. Even as a slave, she's treated as incompetent and persecuted, and ultimately thrown to monsters as bait for her master's entertainment. Flum is left with two options: take up the cursed sword that inevitably brings death to its wielder, or be eaten by monsters. The moment she chooses to fight back is when the "Reversal" of her life begins…

Watch the Trailer

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian subcontinent

During the panel, Crunchyroll also announced that they will also produce German dubs of Lord of Mysteries, Case Closed (Detective Conan) episodes 484 through 533, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2.

