WWE to Spread Joy (and Hopefully Nothing Else) to UK in September

WWE is bringing its live tour to the United Kingdom this September announcing four live shows featuring Smackdown superstars in the UK that month. Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow will be the targets of WWE's superspreader events, which are set to spread joy — and hopefully only joy — to WWE fans starving for some hot wrestling action in their hometown.

From a press release on WWE.com:

WWE Live returns to the UK this September WWE is getting back on the road and heading across the pond this September. WWE Live makes its epic return to the United Kingdom this Sept. 19-22. Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars from SmackDown including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more. The four-city tour will visit the following cities: Newcastle – Utilita Arena (Sunday, September 19, 2021)

London – The O2 (Monday, September 20, 2021)

Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, September 21, 2021)

Glasgow – The SSE Hydro (Wednesday, September 22, 2021) Click the below links for more ticket information at each site. Newcastle tickets

London tickets

Cardiff tickets

Glasgow tickets

From the dates and WWE Live branding, it doesn't look like any of these shows will air as official episodes of Smackdown, but maybe WWE will announce some television tapings in the UK soon. The UK tour follows a return to live touring in the United States that begins next month as WWE looks to put the pandemic and the Thunderdome era, along with its even-more-abysmal-than-usual ratings drops, behind them. Rival AEW will also return to live touring in July. Whether the return of fans to live wrestling shows will bring the ratings boost companies hope for remains to be seen, but it will certainly make them more interesting to watch with real crowd noise instead of fake

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: coronavirus, wrestling, wwe