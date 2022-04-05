WWE Unveils Post-WrestleMania Plans on WWE Raw

WWE Raw this week dealt with the fallout of WrestleMania 38 and set the stage for the next few months of WWE storylines. We already talked about WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes, but what about the rest of the roster?

Following his victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania, Edge unveiled his new stable with Damian Priest. But what are they called? And what do they want? Well, besides the obvious…

Priest will face AJ Styles next week, but will more members be joining this stable in the future?

One rumored name is Rhea Ripley, who alongside partner Liv Morgan failed to win the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania and then failed in a second try against Sasha Banks and Naomi on Raw last night. Ripley walked out on Morgan after the match, but they made up afterward and will get another shot next week. Which would be the perfect time for Ripley to turn on Morgan and join Edge and Priest in the NuBrood.

Elias finally returned to Raw last night, with a new look, new name, and strange new gimmick. According to the newly clean-shaven Superstar, he isn't Elias, but Elias's brother, Ezekiel. Whoever he is, he looks headed toward a feud with Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, another tag team broke up when Queen Zelina turned on former partner Carmella. What's next for these two? For Carmella, in addition to a feud with her former partner, it looks like it will be an attempt to get someone to pick up that reality show, as she spent the aftermath of the turn making out with Corey Graves. Zelina also hinted at trying to steal Graves from Carmella in what must be the least wanted storyline in the history of Raw.

Veer finally arrived on Raw after months of teasing. Did he walk there? In any case, he decimated Dominik Mysterio and will likely decimate Rey in their match next week.

Fans enjoying a break from Dolph Ziggler on the main roster will be disappointed to learn he's dropped the NXT title back to Bron Breakker.

Austin Theory is gunning for Finn Balor and the WWE United States Championship.

While MVP turned on Bobby Lashley and will work on getting the giant Omos over next, presumably in a feud with Bobby Lashley.

Bianca Belair also spoke after her victory over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, but she didn't give any hints as to her next challenger, so we can probably assume it will be a rematch with Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at the next PPV.

As for new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who made us wait all night to hear him address the crowd… he's not going to tell us who his next challenger is until Friday on Smackdown.

WWE came out of WrestleMania 38 with some momentum, largely by exceeding the extremely low expectations most fans had for the event. Can they carry that momentum through to the build to the next big PPV, SummerSlam? That remains to be seen.

