With the series set to return this Sunday for its long-awaited fourth season, fans of Wynonna Earp will definitely want to check out Saturday's Comic-Con@Home schedule. At 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET, series creator and showrunner Emily Andras, as well as series stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozan, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga will be taking part in a special pre-season return panel to discuss what fans can expect and answer some of their questions.

But just because you're at home doesn't mean you have an excuse to not be actively involved. The fine folks behind the series have come up with three "official" Wynonna Earp Comic-Con@Home Bingo cards for you to give a test-run during the panel. Take a chance and see if you'll be the first to yell "BINGO!" after "spoilers" is mentioned, the cast does impressions, when everyone talks at once, when you find yourself LOL'ing during the panel, and more. Following those, SYFY is also offering up two "101" videos to drop some intel on "#WayHaught" and Purgatory's favorite watering hole, Shorty's Saloon.

Here's a look back at the official fourth-season trailer, followed by a look back at the series with a handy-dandy recap of the first three seasons that will get you up-to-speed in only five(-ish) minutes:

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…