Wytches Animated Adapt "Coming Along Great"; Snyder Offers Update!

It's been a while, but Showrunner Scott Snyder is back with an update on Prime Video's animated adaptation of his and artist Jock's Wytches.

Article Summary Scott Snyder confirms Prime Video's Wytches animated series is making great progress in production.

Three episode animatics are complete, with the main cast reveal still to come for Wytches fans.

The show promises a unique blend of extreme horror and deep emotion, inspired by Clive Barker and John Carpenter.

Wytches will feature present-day horror and visuals faithful to Jock's original comic art style.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder's and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches, Snyder shared in his Substack newsletter that "everything is going well." The showrunner continued, "We are in production now. We're about to do some voice records. So we're starting to get the actual episodes up and running. I can't wait to tell you more when I can." That last part would prove to be a bit ironically funny, considering that was an update from the end of January, a little more than five months ago. Since that time? Eh, not so much. But that changed this week when Snyder offered a brief update amid the waves of comics-related questions when he called out for queries on social media on Wednesday. "Yes, the animated series is coming along great (can't wait to share the hcast) – we have 3 episode animatics already," Snyder shared, meaning that things have gone from "going well" to "great" – never a bad thing.

Here's a look at what Snyder had to share when he brought the update drought on Wednesday night:

yes, the animated series is coming along great (can't wait to share the hcast) – we have 3 episode animatics already – and Jock and I will bring it back in 26 in advance of the premiere https://t.co/wajMPIgqcn — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) July 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a previous Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023 (we told you we've been covering this for a while), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

