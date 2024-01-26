Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, image comics, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Season 1 Writers' Room Reaches Major Milestone: Scott Snyder

Scott Snyder confirmed that the writers' room for Amazon's animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Wytches has reached a major milestone

Last week, we were on the receiving end of some seriously good news regarding how writing was going on the first season of Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. Having broken seven of the season's episodes at that point, Snyder expected this week to be the last full week that the writers' room would be working on Season 1 before wrapping. Talk about timing! Because a week to the day of his last update, Snyder posted on Friday that the end is truly at hand – at least until Season 2 work kicks off in a few months. "After 4 + months of 9-4, five days a week, today is the last official full in person day of the season 1 Wytches animated series writers room. I love what we've made so much, love the people, but it will be nice to have the days back (before Season 2 room starts in spring haha)," Snyder wrote in his tweet.

Here's a look at the good news that Snyder had to share with the world earlier today, followed by what Snyder previously shared regarding the kind of horror that viewers can expect from the animated series:

After 4 + months of 9-4, five days a week, today is the last official full in person day of the season 1 Wytches animated seires writers room. I love what we've made so much, love the people, but it will be nice to have the days back. (before Season 2 room starts in spring haha) — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) January 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1st Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series. It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about." The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

