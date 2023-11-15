Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Shares Update on Animated Series

Showrunner Scott Snyder shared good news regarding how things are going with Amazon's animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Wytches.

With the show's writers' room back to work, we had a feeling that it wouldn't be too long before we would start getting updates from showrunner Scott Snyder regarding how things were going with Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. And today would be that day – and it's pretty clear that they're not messing around. "Just finished the pilot for the 'Wytches' animated series," Snyder shared on social media. "Excited – can't wait for you all to see what we're brewing up!"

Just finished the pilot for the Wytches animated series. Excited – can't wait for you all to see what we're brewing up! — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Love it here – j and I bought property here last year. But, headed home tomorrow and back to the Wytches show and comics. Anyone want to ask anything before I crash? — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) November 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Wytches": Why Animation Over Live-Action? "Because animation gave us a chance to actually expand and evolve the comic. On a production level, they let me be involved in the writing process with some great people, and on the art side, jock is the lead. So it's the comic come to life, but bigger…"

When Should We Expect It? "Likely Halloween-ish 2025"

How Close Will "Wytches" Emulate Jock's Style? "Very close"

Snyder on If He Would Change "Nocterra" & Enjoying Animation: "I'm really grateful to be working with Atomic Monster and James Wan on that one live-action, but animation has become a space for me that I love. I didn't think I'd like it this much, but it's pretty incredible watching the comic come to life. I'd love to adapt more in this zone"

Thanks so much for the questions! Miss the back and forth with you all – what I used to love most about twitter — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) November 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Wytches: A Look Back at Scott Snyder's Pre-Strike Update

In a May edition of his Substack newsletter, Snyder offered an update on how things were going heading into the strike. "The last week before this WGA strike hit was really intense in this writers' room for 'Wytches," Snyder shared. "I'm gonna start showing you some of the art that Jock did as concept art for some of it soon so you can see what we've been working on a little bit." As for what he had seen so far, Snyder was already sounding like he wished he could get the series on our screens tomorrow. "But the work has been fantastic. I mean, I'm so proud of the show. I really think it has a chance of being something that expands the perception of adult animation a bit. I mean, it's straight-up horror, but it's also really emotional and layered, and the art is really different for it," Snyder added. One key factor in helping things hit as well as they are is having a production partner committed to the cause. "So they're [Amazon] taking a really big swing with it, which I'm hugely grateful for, to try and do something that brings in a new audience in addition to capturing that audience that loves animation already. So that's the people that are doing 'Invincible,' so I'm very, very excited about it," he explained.

But if you're interested in understanding how the animated series process works, how Snyder learned that firsthand while juggling showrunner, comics & other responsibilities, and more, make sure to check out the entire post here. Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room for Amazon's eight-episode animated series take on Wytches. The line-up includes Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).

