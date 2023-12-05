Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha, disney plus, Echo, Marvel Studios, X-Men '97

X-Men '97, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Confirmed to Join Echo in 2024

Thanks to a UK press release, it looks like X-Men '97 and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be joining Echo on Disney+ for 2024.

Like most of you, we've been finding how Disney has been handling its Marvel Studios series "interesting" since CEO Bob Iger announced that there would be a slowdown when it comes to the number of projects approved and that the release calendar would be stretched out to give projects more room to "breathe." Previously, we've discussed how the policy has impacted shows like the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart – a series that might now end up getting tied into Don Cheadle's Armor Wars film. We've heard rumblings from cast members and creative teams, but not a whole lot has come out officially for 2024 – other than the Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo hitting in January 2024. But now, thanks to a press release from the streaming service's UK side – we're getting official confirmation that the Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and the animated X-Men '97 will also hit screens next year. Again, we've heard rumblings about "Agatha" for the Halloween season and "X-Men" for Spring 2024 – but until we get something official, at least we can say that 2024 is definitely in-play.

Here's a look at a screencap of what was listed in a press release that went live from Disney+ UK:

Showrunner Beau DeMayo & Supervising Producer Jake Castorena made a surprise appearance during Marvel's "Designing the X-Men" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to offer some updates and… wait for it… footage from the series. Yup – but the bad news? It's not going to be released – at least not anytime soon. But what was screened included scenes of the team interrogating Dr. Trask, Jean Grey having some "issues" with Cerebro, Cyclops using his power to save some literally falling teammates, and even a "To me, my X-Men" line thrown in for good measure. Along with the screening, we learned that Jean is pregnant, Archangel & Bishop will be official team members, and Mr. Sinister has a "pretty foolproof plan to destroy the X-Men once and for all." From the production standpoint, we learned that things are going "really, really well" and that not only is post-production work on the first season being finished up but also that they're about to wrap writing the Season 2 finale.

Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast. Recently, famed voice actor Lawrence Bayne (the voice of Cable, Erik The Red & Captain America) also confirmed that he would be joining the cast – but no details on who he would be voicing in the X-Men '97 cast.

