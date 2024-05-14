Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has One More Final "Homework Assignment"

Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 series creator, writer & EP Beau DeMayo had one more final "homework assignment" before the season finale.

This is it, folks. It all comes down to this. With "Tolerance Is Extinction: Part Three" set to hit Disney+ screens in less than 24 hours, fans have been counting the days down to see how the first season wraps – and if it plants any seeds for what's still to come. But because there is still a bit more time before the final chapter closes on the first season, Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo had one more "homework assignment" to pass along. And that would be X-Men: The Animated Series Season 4, Episodes 3 & 4 "Sanctuary" – directed by Larry Houston and written by Steven Melching & David McDermott (Part 1) and Jeff Saylor (Part 2). Without spoiling anything, it involves Magneto, Asteroid M, and some rather intentions on Fabian Cortez's part.

Here's a look at DeMayo's tweet/x from earlier today, letting us know that a final final "homework assignment" was on the way – followed by the tweet with said assignment:

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Previous "Homework Assignments"

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Following that, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with the previously-mentioned "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2," Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and the previously-mentioned "The Final Decision." Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

But DeMayo also had a comics reading assignment in mind: Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue that (spoiler-free) includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause.

Heading into the season's penultimate episode, DeMayo suggested getting to know the 1989 "Marvel Action Universe" television pilot from Larry Houston for X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men. Narrated by X-Men co-creator Stan Lee and boasting a team line-up that included Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and Dazzler, the pilot saw our misunderstood heroes at odds with Magneto and his "Brotherhood of Mutant Terrorists" (Toad, the Blob, Pyro, Juggernaut, and the White Queen) – with Asteroid M playing a big role in the story.

Earlier this week, Star Trek: The Next Generation was shown some love with DeMayo's "assignment." S05E18: "Cause and Effect" (directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Brannon Braga) is the classic episode that finds the USS Enterprise caught in a time loop that sees the ship destroyed and the crew killed in a collision with the USS Bozeman. With each go-around, the crew gets a better sense of what they're caught up in – but can they break the loop before the next catastrophe becomes their final catastrophe? It would be a disservice to spoil anything – other than that Kelsey Grammer rocks some sweet facial hair as USS Bozeman Captain Morgan Bateson. Hmmm… time loops… let the speculation begin!

Heading into this weekend, DeMayo took to social media to share his "final assignment" for fans (as well as a little something extra). That assignment would be a reminder that "The Final Decision" is definitely important viewing. In addition, DeMayo added some "food extra credit":

Here's a look at DeMayo's post from earlier this evening – followed with a special "food extra credit" recommendation:

