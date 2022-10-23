X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo on Respecting the Work, Rogue & More

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with Disney+, Marvel Studios & series head writer Beau DeMayo's X-Men '97, it was San Diego Comic-Con & we were getting some interesting updates. With Magneto as team leader, we learned that Sunspot, Cable, Bishop, and Nightcrawler are among the newest additions. And that even though the series isn't set to hit streaming screens until Fall 2023, a second season has already been given a green light. Heading into this weekend, DeMayo also took some time to field some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival.

Here's a look at the heads-up that DeMayo offered ahead of his Instagram Stories Q&A, followed by some of his responses offering insight into what viewers can expect:

With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."