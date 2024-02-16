Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, Morph, opinion, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 "Fans" Act Like Morph Being Nonbinary Is Personal Attack

Some folks who call themselves "fans" are throwing more "woke" accusations at Marvel Studios because Morph is nonbinary in X-Men '97.

Article Summary Marvel's X-Men '97 describes Morph as nonbinary, stirring fan controversy.

Some fans upset over "woke" changes despite the show's diverse and intriguing narrative.

Showrunner Beau DeMayo delves into Morph's complex trauma and team relationships.

Fake outrage can't overshadow the positive developments with the X-Men '97 revival series.

Just when we thought we would have nothing but good things to cover when it comes to Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, we've got a nasty little chunk of the fandom that huffed & puffed long enough to find something to have fake outrage over. For a whole lot of fans, having Morph (previously voiced by Ron Rubin, now voiced by JP Karliak) back on their screens is reason enough to check out the animated series when it premieres next month. Killed off during the pilot episode "Night of the Sentinels," Morph is resurrected to serve Mr. Sinister, doing his bidding until eventually breaking through Sinister's brainwashing and rejoining the team. In a recent interview, Showrunner Beau DeMayo addressed how Morph's journey brings an interesting perspective to the team. "He really set the stakes, and he had a very interesting relationship with the team because of trauma," DeMayo explained.

But it would be the way that the character was described that apparently was a bridge too far for some fair-weathered fans. Seen as a lighter take on the character, With their past with Mr. Sinister coming into play, Morph will also have "an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine." But the part that has some folks clutching their pearls is that Morph is nonbinary – meaning that they don't describe themselves in terms of only rigid gender categories – male or female. In terms of everything that the series has to offer in terms of characters & storyline potential, the fact that this is something that folks think is important enough to ruin their viewing experience says much more about them than X-Men '97 – and what it says isn't too flattering. And yet, social media (shocking, we know) is rumbling with "The Sky Is Falling!" folks willing to share why this is a "moral outrage" to anyone who will listen.

The cast for Disney+'s X-Men '97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit/Remy LeBeau, Holly Chou as Jubilee/Jubilation Lee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop/Lucan Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Chris Britton as Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex.

In addition, we have JP Karliak as Morph, Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier, Gui Augustini as Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa, Gil Birmingham as Forge/Daniel Lone Eagle, and Eric Bauza voicing the Sentinels. Also, viewers can look forward to cast members from the original series taking on new roles – including Catherine Disher (Jean Grey) as Dr. Valerie Cooper, Chris Potter (Gambit) as Cable/Nathan Summers, Lawrence Bayne (Cable) as Carl Dentil/X-Cutioner, Ron Rubin (Morph) as President Robert Edward Kelly, and Alyson Court (Jubilee) as Abscissa.

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

