X-Men '97 Will Reportedly Hit Disney+ Screens This March: Details

According to a profile on the animated series, it appears that Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 will finally hit Disney+ screens on March 20th.

Showrunner Beau DeMayo teases new direction for iconic characters like Gambit and Rogue.

Footage shown at Comic-Con 2023 hints at high-stakes action and Mr. Sinister's return.

Beau DeMayo emphasizes importance of series staff being true fans of the original X-Men.

It was back in November 2023 when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared that he liked what he had seen so far from the highly-anticipated upcoming animated series X-Men '97. And now, it looks like fans will finally get a chance to judge for themselves next month. According to Empire Magazine, the series will be hitting Disney+ screens on March 20th. Just to be clear, we're assuming that X-Men '97 will drop the same date in the UK as it will in the US (since Empire is a UK entertainment site). Also in the article, Showrunner Beau DeMayo also breaks down the characters, teasing what fans can expect from Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Morph, and Bishop – intel that we will be breaking down and passing along soon. But for now? It looks like our not-so-merry mutants will be back in our animated lives next month

DeMayo & Supervising Producer Jake Castorena made a surprise appearance during Marvel's "Designing the X-Men" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to offer some updates and… wait for it… footage from the series. Yup – but the bad news? It's not going to be released – at least not anytime soon. But what was screened included scenes of the team interrogating Dr. Trask, Jean Grey having some "issues" with Cerebro, Cyclops using his power to save some literally falling teammates, and even a "To me, my X-Men" line thrown in for good measure. Along with the screening, we learned that Jean is pregnant, Archangel & Bishop will be official team members, and Mr. Sinister has a "pretty foolproof plan to destroy the X-Men once and for all." From the production standpoint, we learned that things are going "really, really well" and that not only is post-production work on the first season being finished up but also that they're about to wrap writing the Season 2 finale.

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast. Recently, famed voice actor Lawrence Bayne (the voice of Cable, Erik The Red & Captain America) also confirmed that he would be joining the cast – but no details on who he would be voicing in the X-Men '97 cast.

