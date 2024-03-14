Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Houston, Lewald Saw Morph as Nonbinary Since OG Series

X-Men '97: Larry Houston and Eric Lewald explain why Morph being nonbinary makes sense and is in line with X-Men: The Animated Series.

If you're a fan of X-Men: The Animated Series, then you know the story of Morph (previously voiced by Ron Rubin, now voiced by JP Karliak). Killed off during the pilot episode "Night of the Sentinels," Morph was resurrected to serve Mr. Sinister, doing his bidding until eventually breaking through Sinister's brainwashing and rejoining the team. In an interview from earlier this year, ex-showrunner Beau DeMayo addressed how Morph's journey brought an interesting perspective to the team. "He really set the stakes, and he had a very interesting relationship with the team because of trauma," he explained. But if you're a fan who's been following the lead-up to next week's premiere of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97, then you know that Morph has been the subject of a whole lot of hate on social media – all because the character is listed as being nonbinary – meaning that they don't describe themselves in terms of only rigid gender categories, male or female. Now, we're hearing from some famous names from the original series' run on the matter – and they're making it clear that Morph being nonbinary is right in line with what was originally established.

"For me, the word 'nonbinary' is the same as the word 'shapeshifter.' Every character that can change from one gender to another – or from human to animal – that's just another word for 'shapeshifter' for me," Larry Houston explained. To make the point, Eric Lewald highlights that moment in the second season when a resurrected Morph shifts into being Rogue, Storm & Jean Grey to get revenge on the team. "He attacks Wolverine, his closest friend, in the most dramatic way by turning into Jean Grey and putting his hand on Wolverine's neck, and leaning in for a kiss. That's as nonbinary as you can get. It's Morph turning into a woman and coming onto Wolverine to freak him out. It was all there in Morph's character. Now it's become such a social thing that I think people will be more sensitive to how it's used. That's the only difference. We didn't see a problem in reading him and didn't feel he was any different," Lewald noted,

